Penn State's Recruiting Run of Tight Ends Continues

Penn State's recruiting run of tight ends continued Thursday, when four-star prospect Holden Staes of Georgia committed to the 2022 recruiting class.

Staes announced his commitment on Twitter.

Staes, a 6-4 rising junior from Atlanta's Westminster Academy, is the second tight end to commit to Penn State's 2022 class. He joins Jerry Cross, a fellow four-star player from Milwaukee who committed to Penn State in July.

In fact, three of Penn State's last six commitments have come from tight ends. In June Mathias Barnwell became the first player to commit to Penn State's 2023 class.

Why the run on tight ends? Perhaps it has something to do with the recent success Penn State has had at the position. Pat Freiermuth was an All-American last season following Mike Gesicki and his two-year run from 2016-17, when he caught 14 touchdown passes.

Current Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz welcomed Staes to what he called the "best TE room in the country."

Staes stands out on his Hudl film with his size and field presence. He moves well off the line of scrimmage, can align wide and shows good hands in his sophomore-year highlights. Staes had a high-end list of offers, including those from Michigan, USC, Georgia and Oregon.

In April, Staes discussed with Sports Illustrated's Georgia channel what the in-state offer from the Bulldogs meant to him.

Staes attends the same school as former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin, who signed a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

