Penn State's Running Back Rotation Will Continue Against Ohio

Penn State began the season by rotating its running backs through the first three series against Purdue. Expect that approach to continue Saturday against Ohio.

Coach James Franklin told reporters in State College on Wednesday that Keyvone Lee, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen each will get an early series in the home opener. After that, it's up to them.

"If one of those guys gets really hot, then obviously the rotation could change," Franklin said, "But right now it's one to one to one."

Franklin and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider have rotated backs for much of the past three seasons as a way to keep backs fresh and challenge them to seize the position.

Over the past two seasons, Penn State has split its carries rather consistently. No back has rushed 20 times in more than one game a season. In fact, Penn State has had only four 20-carry games the past two years: two by Lee, one by Devyn Ford (in 2020) and one by former running back Noah Cain (in 2021 vs. Ohio State).

The last time Penn State had a 100-yard rusher was in 2020, when Lee carried 22 times for 134 yards against Michigan. The Lions have gone the past 17 games without a 100-yard rusher.

Last week against Purdue, Penn State's running backs combined for 92 yards on 27 carries. Singleton led with 10 carries for 31 yards. Meanwhile, Kaytron Allen did not lose a yard on eight carries. He finished with 31 yards as well.

A clue about the backup quarterback

Franklin this week steered clear of naming a No. 2 quarterback for the Ohio game, though he offered a hint after practice Wednesday. The coach told reporters that Christian Veilleux and Beau Pribula are rotating snaps with the scout team, along with receiver/quarterback Mason Stahl.

That leaves Drew Allar as the No. 2 quarterback, which was expected after he made his college debut at Purdue.

More rotations to watch

Running back isn't the only position where rotations will continue. Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King will continue splitting time at middle linebacker, and Sal Wormley and Hunter Nourzad will share one of the guard spots. Franklin added that Nourzad could play all three interior spots if necessary.

In addition, Bryce Effner could see more time at right tackle with Caedan Wallace. Franklin said that Effner "earned the right" to play after his performance during training camp and last week against Purdue.

The offensive line 'took a step' at Purdue

Though Penn State ran for just 98 net yards against the Boilermakers, Franklin said he thought the offensive line demonstrated improvement over last season. It allowed just one sack and committed one penalty while protecting Sean Clifford, who threw four touchdown passes.

"Watching the tape, we had a chance for a few more explosive runs," Franklin said. "We had to make that one free-hitter miss and we weren't able to do that. But we’ve just got to continue to progress. One sack in the game on the road, first game in the Big Ten, I think we took a step, but there's still work that needs to be done."

