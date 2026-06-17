Penn State's Wide Receiver Recruiting Process Hits a Few Snags

Penn State has big plans for its wide receivers room this season, promising new energy and more production from a group that underwhelmed for two years. But head coach Matt Campbell and receivers coach Kashif Moore also are looking ahead at a position group they want to make an offensive strength that puts players into the NFL.

That requires talent, which Campbell has acquired for this season. But what about that future? Penn State's recruiting at the position has hit a bit of a rough patch.

Penn State recently lost a commitment from 4-star receiver Jamir Dean, who ranks 18th at the position nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Campbell received a commitment from the Tennessee all-state receiver in early May, only to have Georgia offer less than a week later. Dean recently committed to the Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart, a blow to Penn State's offensive class.

Now, Penn State could lose out on a high-profile prospect from Alabama. Deshawn Hall, a 4-star receiver from Prattville High, has been a top target of Campbell and Moore for several months. But on Tuesday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons both made predictions that Hall would commit to Auburn.

What makes Hall such a valued target? This reception at an Under Armour camp in New Orleans provides some insight. To be 6-5 and capable of making that catch underscores Hall's talent.

Deshawn Hall with a gross snag at Under Armour New Orleans. @fbscout_florida pic.twitter.com/apvaHI8u8L — Zac Blackerby (@Zblackerby) June 16, 2026

Hall is the 25th-ranked receiver nationally and the No. 9 prospect in Alabama for this recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He maded official visits to Auburn and Penn State in June. In State College, Hall got the essence of Campbell's recruiting pitch, which does not shy away from money but prioritizes fit and development.

Campbell points to his 2024 season at Iowa State, where receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel both topped 1,000 yards receiving and were drafted by the Houston Texans. And Moore points to his work at UConn with Skyler Bell, who was the program's first consensus All-American and a fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills.

Moore leads Penn State's strategy to recruit Hall, which included a May visit to Alabama with four fellow assistant coaches. Penn State clearly has made Hall a priority target, and losing him to Auburn would sting. Coupled with Dean's decision to decommit, Hall choosing Auburn would be a further blow to Penn State's 2027 class.

That also makes Penn State's pursuit of another top receiver target even more important. The Nittany Lions long have been recruiting 4-star Pennsylvania receiver Khalil Taylor across two coaching staffs.

Taylor committed to Penn State in March 2025 and reopened his recruiting in October after James Franklin was fired. It took a lot for Campbell to build his relationship with the all-state receiver who plays for Pine-Richland High, but the new coach has Penn State in contention once again.

Taylor has scheduled a July 6 announcement and also is being recruited heavily by Nebraska. In rebuilding its receivers room, Penn State would benefit significantly from getting a commitment from either Hall or Taylor.

ONE HANDED CATCH BY KT 4⭐️👀📸

- Khalil Taylor WR ‘27

- Pine Richland

- 4 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/57BagwxmNh — MONEYSHOTS MEDIA (@money_shots1) June 1, 2026

Campbell has a healthy budget for recruiting, but so do his competitors, particularly when it comes to targeting specific players. At Penn State, Campbell wants to recruit more holistically, which sometimes can run counter when individual programs are willing to spend in head-to-head recruiting battles.

"One of the great things that we have here is the sacrifice that [Athletic Director] Pat [Kraft] and his team have made to be competitive at the highest level to give yourself a chance to build the best team," Campbell said. "Now, I think sometimes in college football we can get lost on the financial piece of it. Do I think it's important? Absolutely. But I think the reality is that cannot be priority No. 1."

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