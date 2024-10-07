'Punishing' Play Has Been a Theme for Penn State Football This Season
When Vega Ioane, Penn State’s 350-pound offensive lineman, pulled in motion and bulldozed UCLA defensive end Luke Schuermann last weekend, it delivered a resounding message. Penn State is a more physical team than it has been. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions are starting to gain that reputation as that kind of team.
“I think we are more physical than we’ve been in the past,” Franklin said during his Monday press conference. “It's something we’ve worked really hard at promoting, and I think the guys are having fun with it right now.”
The physical play extends past the offensive line. Franklin said there’s been “intimidating runs” along the sideline, with backs and tight ends fighting for extra yards rather than stepping out of bounds. Even quarterback Drew Allar showed his physical side on a fourth-and-goal sneak to drive into the end zone against the Bruins.
“There’s been some significant runs on our sideline punishing people that have gotten our sideline to erupt,” Franklin said.
RELATED: Inside Vega Ioane's viral moment against UCLA
And on the defensive line, Franklin has continued to be impressed by defensive tackle Zane Durant, who has become stronger both inside and as a leader. Durant has tallied 12 tackles, five for loss, and 2.5 sacks this season, nearly doubling his career sack total in just five games.
“I don’t know the last time we’ve had a defensive tackle as disruptive as Zane. And now that makes it challenging, right?” Franklin said. “You’ve got a guy inside that you’re watching on tape and it’s a concern, and now you got D-ends on either side that can be problematic, and where are you going to pick your poison?”
Penn State’s defense has spent plenty of time in opposing backfields, making 11 sacks and 28 tackles for loss through five games. The defense has especially shined against the run, surrendering 72 yards per game and 2.3 yards per carry this season.
After the 41-17 loss to Michigan in 2022, Franklin said the Nittany Lions had to get bigger and more physical. Since that point, Franklin believes Penn State has “made progress” in getting bigger on both sides of the ball.
“Offensive linemen are trying to get movement to the second level, or they take the first level of the defensive linemen to the second level on double teams to linebackers,” Franklin said. “When you're not able to get movement on those guys, I don't care what type of system you run — even if you are like us and attacking style front defense where we're trying to penetrate gaps and create tackles for loss and sacks — there are still times where the gap you're going to try to penetrate, they're double-teaming you, and you've got to be able to hold point.
"Five pounds can make a difference. Ten pounds can make a difference. Look at Vega. Being 350 pounds is unusual. But size is a weapon, just like length and speed and quickness are weapons.”
RELATED: James Franklin is "very confident" running back Nicholas Singleton will be ready for USC game
Not every physical player has to be 350 pounds. Franklin also was complimentary of safety Zakee Wheatley, who’s been an enforcer on the back end of Penn State’s defense this season. Wheatley has made 23 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception in his first season as a full-time starter. Wheatley’s role has become more important in the absence of safety KJ Winston, who is out with a “long-term” injury.
“I think he’s playing really well. I thought last week he was flashy and playing fast and playing physical,” Franklin said. “I think Zakee continues to play faster, continues to play more aggressive and more confident.”
Penn State visits USC on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
More Penn State Football
What James Franklin said about Penn State's preparation for USC
Penn State climbs to highest AP Top 25 ranking since 2021
Final takeaways from Penn State's win over UCLA
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson