Why Rocco Becht Called Brock Purdy Before Transferring to Penn State

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht has spoken often the past few years with San Francisco 49ers, and former Iowa State, quarterback Brock Purdy, who has been a much-needed resource for Becht.

Becht, who expects to begin throwing this week after offseason surgery. sought advice from Purdy when he was deciding his future in December. The redshirt senior said Purdy is a “great guy” and that “whatever you see on television is what you’re getting in person.”

“Honestly, he was one of the first people that I called when [Matt] Campbell took this job,” Becht said. “I was kind of picking his brain on what he would do if he was in this situation. [He] just gave me some tips on going through this process, who to talk to, who to trust in. That was somebody that I leaned on with that phone call that I had with him. He gave me great answers. … I'm just proud to have that relationship with Brock off the field.”

Smoothing an initially ‘awkward’ transition

Penn State opened Beaver Stadium today for interviews with more than 30 players, including transfers and returnees.



Campbell brought 55 new players, 40 from the transfer portal, to Penn State, and the initial interactions were expectedly “awkward,” as Becht said. During early meetings and team meals, Iowa State players sat together, as did returning Penn State players.

But Campbell asked Becht and other members of the leadership group to shake things up, have players sit together by position and form “accountability teams.” In recent weeks, Becht has seen players blending better in and out of the locker room.

“I would say the first couple of weeks were a little bit awkward with everybody kind of coming in at once,” Becht said. "It was like 50/50 transfers and 50/50 Penn State guys, and that takes some time. You’ve got to build relationships, you’ve got to get to know people. I felt like the culture that we had at Iowa State was awesome, and that was just built off the past four years of what we've done.

“And I think bringing that over to Penn State was the best thing that I felt like happened. Talking to all the Penn State players that have stayed, they tend to tell me that they feel a sort of change in the locker room, in the facility. And I'm just happy to hear that, because I was trying to come in and not really step on anybody's toes but just get used to everything and see everything and get to know guys. And they've opened their arms and brought us all in.”

Campbell’s exit meeting at Iowa State was ‘sad’

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell speaks at a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Former Iowa State players all had similar reactions to Campbell’s exit meeting with them in December. Campbell made sure he told the team in person that he was leaving for Penn State, then waited in his office to speak with players individually for hours after the meeting.

Offensive lineman Trevor Buhr said it was a “hard meeting,” especially with everything he saw on social media in the 24 hours before Campbell’s decision. Defensive back Jamison Patton said it was difficult not only for the players but also for Campbell.

“It was pretty sad,” safety Marcus Neal Jr. said. “That's another thing that talks about how coach Campbell builds his culture, because we were a really close team there. So in the back of your head, you’re like, ‘Dang, I'm not going to see some of these guys again.’ These are really my brothers. So on that instinct, it was kind of sad. But it was just [the] next move in life. [You’ve] got to do what's best for you.”

Campbell’s expectations and standards remain the same at Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell (center) performs the ceremonial puck drop for the Penn State vs. Michigan State hockey game at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Patton was asked what’s different about Penn State Campbell versus Iowa State Campbell. His answer: “He’s not changing.”

Despite all the outward change, players said that Campbell remains the same coach he was in Ames. Patton did say that Campbell has adjusted his delivery a bit to gain the trust of the returning Nittany Lions in a short amount of time.

”Coach Campbell's not gonna change for anybody,” Patton said. “Maybe how he goes about things, but it's the same expectations, same standards. I would say there's no change. Coach Campbell is who he is.”

Campbell points to Indiana as a ‘blueprint’

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell poses with a football jersey at a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State has drawn comparisons to Indiana, where coach Curt Cignetti brought about 40 transfers from James Madison in 2024. Even Campbell referenced Cignetti, Indiana and their recent national championship at an early team meeting.

“You know, he said, ‘Indiana had like 42 transfers last year. Clearly it’s been done,’” Penn State center Dominic Rulli said. “He said, ‘That’s the blueprint. We’ve just got to be able to work with it.’ He's not comparing anything with Indiana. He's just saying there's a blueprint that you can build a team in one year with 40-some transfers."

