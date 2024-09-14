Report: Penn State Football to Host UMass in 2028
Penn State will host another opponent from the Mid-American Conference in 2028, though it won't be a current member of the conference. According to FBschedules, a site that tracks a variety of football schedules, Penn State has added Massachusetts to its 2028 non-conference slate. The game is scheduled for Sept. 16, the site reported.
Penn State most recently played UMass in 2023, defeating the Minutemen 63-0 in a non-confrence game. UMass currently plays an FBS independent, but that's changing. In 2025, UMass is scheduled to join the Mid-American Conference, in which it had competed as a football-only member from 2012-15.
By adding UMass, Penn State tentatively has completed its 2028 football schedule. The Nittany Lions are slated to host two MAC teams, Ball State and UMass, and visit Syracuse during the non-conference schedule. Penn State will host Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA during the Big Ten season.
Here's a look at Penn State's 2028 football schedule. Dates for the Big Ten games have not been set.
2028 Penn State Schedule (home games in caps)
- Sept. 2: BALL STATE
- Sept. 9: at Syracuse
- Sept. 16: MASSACHUSETTS
- TBA: INDIANA
- TBA: IOWA
- TBA: OHIO STATE
- TBA: OREGON
- TBA: UCLA
- TBA: at Michigan State
- TBA: at Nebraska
- TBA: at Rutgers
- TBA: at USC
