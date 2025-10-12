Penn State Fires James Franklin: College Football World Reacts to Stunning Move
Penn State has fired James Franklin after an inexplicable three-game losing streak ended his 12-season run in Happy Valley.
The Nittany Lions opened the 2025 season 3-0 before a brutal, home overtime loss to Oregon, then back-to-back upset losses to UCLA and Northwestern put the team at 3-3 and Franklin's career at a crossroads. Penn State decided those last two losses were too much and fired the 53-year-old head coach on Sunday.
While Franklin will be searching for a new job, he'll have plenty of cash to keep him company, as Penn State owes him an astronomical $49 million buyout.
Last season, Franklin guided Penn State to two wins in the College Football Playoff, and the Nittany Lions lost their semifinal matchup with Notre Dame 27-24. They were within striking distance of the national title game, but a few months later, the team's coach has been canned.
While Franklin's firing wasn't totally unexpected after the last three weeks, the college football world had strong reactions to the news.
Some of the most notable responses are below.
Franklin will finish his tenure at Penn State with a 104-45 record, and he was 64-36 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions won the 2016 Big Ten championship on his watch, but routinely struggled against top teams. Franklin's squads were 1-15 against teams in the top five and 4-21 against top 10 teams. That kind of record in big games will get you fired at a place like Penn State.
Now Penn State is searching for another head coach.