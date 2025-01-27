Report: Penn State to Retain Co-DC Anthony Poindexter With New Contract
Penn State not only landed Ohio State Buckeyes' defensive coordinator Jim Knowles but also intends to retain co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, according to a Yahoo Sports report. Yahoo's Ross Dellenger reported Sunday that Poindexter, Penn State's safeties coach and co-coordinator, is expected to remain with the Nittany Lions on a new contract and work alongside Knowles. In fact, according to Dellenger, Poindexter encouraged Penn State head coach James Franklin to pursue Knowles for the program's defensive coordinator position.
“We could really get Jim?” Poindexter reportedly asked Franklin last week, according to Dellenger.
The twin moves position Penn State's defense as perhaps the No. 1 returning unit in college football. Penn State's defenses ranked fourth, fourth and seventh the past three seasons, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, and will return a top-tier collection of talent. Knowles, a 37-year coaching veteran who spent the past three seasons at Ohio State, will lead that group with reportedly the highest-value contract for an assistant coach in college football.
Poindexter, entering his fifth season with the Nittany Lions, received the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2021 alongside Brent Pry. He was a candidate for promotion when Franklin hired Manny Diaz in December 2021 and Tom Allen in December 2023. He also has been a candidate for other coordinator jobs away from Penn State. Poindexter served as interim defensive coordinator for Penn State's appearances in the 2022 Outback Bowl and the 2023 Peach Bowl.
"I know people think I’m half-crazy, but I just like things to happen organically," Poindexter said before the Peach Bowl in 2023. "I don’t chase jobs. I’m not saying that somebody’s wrong for doing it, but I try to be where my feet are at the moment, so I can do the best job for the people I’m working for right there. I've just been like that my whole career. I’ve been blessed that good things happen for me."
Poindexter has coached a collection of NFL talent at Penn State, notably Jaquan Brisker, Ji'Ayir Brown and Keaton Ellis. This past season, Poindexter guided safeties Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley to All-Big Ten status and helped run a group that ranked seventh nationally in total defense. In 2023, he guided safety KJ Winston to all-conference honors. This season, Poindexter recalibrated a position group that lost Winston to injury five quarters into the season.
Poindexter, who played safety at Virginia, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020. After college, Poindexter played three NFL seasons, winning a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens. Poindexter has coached for 22 years, notably at his alma mater, UConn and for four seasons at Purdue before joining Penn State's staff in 2021.
"I got into coaching to help kids," Poindexter said before the 2023 Peach Bowl. "I have a passion for football and I really want to see kids experience what I experienced. ... If I can help them feel some of those moments, that’s all I really want. I don’t have to be in charge, I don’t have to be the guy. I had those moments in my life. I just want to work with really good people and win games, and that’s what coach Franklin created here. He created that for me and my family, and I just like to come to work and have a good time and coach football. That’s just me."
