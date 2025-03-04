Saquon Barkley's Hometown to Hold Super Bowl Celebration for the Eagles Running Back
Saquon Barkley's hometown fans can welcome back their Super Bowl champion this weekend during an event at Allentown's PPL Center. The Saquon Honorary Celebration will bring the Philadelphia Eagles running back to the Lehigh Valley for an afternoon with the hometown hero. The event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 9.
According to the PPL Center website, the Saquon Honorary Celebration will "celebrate his success, legacy and show how proud the Lehigh Valley is of him." Tickets are $1.50, with proceeds benefitting the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.
Barkley, the former Penn State All-America running back, was integral to the Philadelphia Eagles' run to winning Super Bowl LIX. Barkley rushed for a franchise record 2,005 yards during the regular season, becoming the ninth NFL back to top 2,000 yards. Barkley's success in his seventh NFL season spotlighted both Penn State and Whitehall High School, which fielded multiple media requests to share the story of Barkley's roots.
“Saquon Barkley embodies what makes Allentown the beating heart of the Lehigh Valley: dedication, resilience, kindness, and commitment to the community,” Allentown mayor Matt Tuerk said in a news release, according to the Allentown Morning Call. “We welcome the opportunity to give folks an opportunity to express their appreciation for someone who showed the world how great we can be.”
Barkley, a standout running back at Whitehall High School, spent three seasons at Penn State, where he twice was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year. Whitehall High officials said that Barkley and Penn State were a "perfect fit." Barkley won the seventh Super Bowl title in Whitehall High history, joining fellow Penn State alum Matt Millen (four rings) and Dan Koppen (two).
"Their coaching staff took care of him, helped him grow as an athlete and a person, because he grew a lot while he was at Penn State," said Tim Cunningham, Whitehall High's wrestling coach who was among Barkley's core group of advisers.
For more information about the Saquon Honorary Celebration, visit the PPL Center website.