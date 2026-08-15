Scouting the Early Standouts on Penn State's Defensive Line

Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins has practiced against Nittany Lions' defensive line since his freshman year in 2024. He remained with the program through the coaching change to Matt Campbell this offseason, so he knows how the Nittany Lions’ current defensive front compares to past units.

Cousins recalled taking reps against players like Abdul Carter, Zane Durant, Coziah Izzard and Dvon J-Thomas and noted the overall athleticism the defensive line possessed in recent years. He said this season’s group is similar, but size is the main difference.

“All those guys were really good defensive tackles and could go from the A gap to the D gap back to the A gap like that, and it was ridiculous,” Cousins said Wednesday. “These guys kind of remind me of those guys, but they're 40 pounds heavier, and they're 315 pounds.”

‘That group is full of monsters’

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell hired defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, who went to work revamping the Nittany Lions’ line through the transfer portal. Size was the priority to prepare for the physicality of Big Ten play.

Penn State now has four defensive tackles who are listed at 310 pounds or more: UCLA transfer Siale Taupaki (326 pounds), Utah transfer Dallas Vakalahi (326 pounds), UCLA transfer Keanu Williams (317 pounds) and Oklahoma State transfer Armstrong Nnodim (310 pounds).

For reference, Penn State’s starters last season were Durant (287 pounds) and Alonzo Ford Jr. (300 pounds). So Cousins and the rest of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line had to adapt to practicing against that increased size throughout the offseason.

“That was an adjustment in the spring, and I thought we've done a good job adjusting,” Cousins said. “But that group is full of monsters.”

Cousins, a right guard listed at 320 pounds, said it feels like playing against another offensive guard. He highlighted that a double-team block in Penn State’s practices, which used to be around 600 pounds vs. 280 pounds, is now around 600 pounds vs. 330 pounds.

The offensive line has to be more physical to win reps against this “huge” defensive line room, according to Cousins. He said he had to go to the film room after the first day of spring practice to see how to beat them.

“You gotta get more aggressive, and if you don't keep your pad level down, they can wrestle with you up top,” Cousins said. “So to be honest with you, it's more about coming off the ball and being more aggressive while continuing to maintain your technique.”

Who’s sticking out to Cousins?

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While giving his review of Penn State’s added size at defensive tackle, Cousins mentioned Nnodim and Williams unprompted. Cousins said Nnodim is “built and chiseled" for his size. Throughout the offseason, Nnodim drew buzz for his skills as a player and a leader on the team.

But Williams got even more praise from Cousins, who thinks Williams is going to be “an elite defensive tackle in this conference this year.” He said Williams has “really set the tone” in the defensive line group during practices.

Williams, who had 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season, is going into his sixth season of college football. Nnodim is a breakout candidate after starting four of 12 games played as a redshirt freshman for Oklahoma State in 2025.

Overall, Cousins thinks highly of this year’s defensive line, which he said should continue the level of talent shown in recent seasons.

"That room every single year, even since I was a recruit, has been elite,” Cousins said. “Coach Malloe has set a standard in that room, and I'm super excited for those guys to come out and grind this year.”

Penn State opens the season against Marshall on Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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