An SEC Program Is Scoring Big Via Penn State in the Transfer Portal

Penn State expected former coach James Franklin to attract players and coaches to his new roster at Virginia Tech. However, an SEC school also become a destination for former Nittany Lions.

Tennessee has received commitments from four Penn State defensive players in the transfer portal, with more possibly headed its way. In addition, two former Penn State defensive coaches have joined Josh Heupel's Tennessee staff.

Over the weekend, freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman and linebacker Amare Campbell committed to Tennessee after making big impacts on Penn State's defense last season. They join defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane in heading to the Volunteers.

The players will reunite at Tennessee with former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, who also will coach safeties.

"Hiring Jim Knowles was our top priority from the start of this process," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said in a December statement.

"It's a tremendous honor to rejoin Coach Knowles at a place that has as rich of a tradition as Tennessee," Poindexter, who spent six years at Tennessee, said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Heupel for this opportunity. Tennessee has a storied tradition of elite defensive backs starting with Eric Berry. I look forward to building relationships with our current players and future Vols as we build a championship culture in our secondary."

Coleman, who entered the transfer portal, surprised many with his decision. An Ohio native who was heavliy recruited by the Buckeyes late in the cycle, Coleman instead signed with Tennessee to play for Knowles once again. During his one season at Penn State, Knowles quickly became a fan of Coleman, nicknaming him the "Chazmanian Devil" for his relentless pursuit in the pass rush.

Coleman is the fifth-ranked player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 edge rusher. Pro Football Focus graded Coleman as the top freshman defensive end in the country last season.

Former Penn State EDGE Chaz Coleman has committed to Tennessee, per @Hayesfawcett3



⭐️ Coleman Led ALL Freshman in Pass-Rush Grade Last Season (90.3) pic.twitter.com/7rt1hhlPOr — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 10, 2026

Campbell, who transferred from North Carolina to Penn State last season, became the Nittany Lions' top portal addition in 2025. He started every game at middle linebacker, led the team in tackles and anchored a Knowles defense that several players and coaches called "complicated."

Upon entering the portal, Campbell posted a statement on social media that seemed to indicate he did not want to leave Penn State. However, the linebacker said that he found himself "in a situation where I can't allow myself to be undervalued."

Told yall .. Let’s do it Rocky Top 🍊 https://t.co/Jt62H1cjcp — Amare🐐 (@amareGcampbell) January 10, 2026

Lane started three games at safety for Penn State as a sophomore but played significantly in the position rotation. He made 29 tackles and a sack and once again will play for Poindexter, his position coach at Penn State for two seasons.

Gilliam, who played in 13 games with two starts, made 15 tackles (two for losses) and blocked a field goal against Iowa that led to a touchdown late in the first half. Gilliam is a redshirt freshman with three years of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee rivals Virginia Tech as a transfer destination for Penn State players. So far, three former Nittany Lions (linebacker Keon Wylie, defensive end Daniel Jennings and tight end Matt Henderson) have committed to Franklin at Virginia Tech. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds reportedly have committed to Virginia Tech as well but have not announced their decisions officially.

Fifty players from Penn State's 2025 roster have entered the portal since it opened officially Jan. 2. Players can submit their names for portal entry through Jan. 16.

New Penn State coach Matt Campbell has received transfer commitments from 32 players, including 20 from his former roster at Iowa State. The list includes some of the top Iowa State players of last season, notably quarterback Rocco Becht and tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

