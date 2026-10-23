Should Penn State Make a Quarterback Change? A Nittany Lions Bye Week Debate

The potential for Penn State coach Matt Campbell to reverse course and bench quarterback Rocco Becht is minimal. Campbell has said not only that Becht is his quarterback, though he truly labored in three of four Big Ten games, but also that backup Alex Manske isn't ready for the role.

"We have complete faith in Rocco Becht," Campbell said after practice Tuesday before adding later, "from Alex’s standpoint, we have great belief that he’s going to have a bright future. His time will come, and when that time comes, we’ll be excited for that opportunity. But obviously that time is not right now."

So unless something happens with Becht's availability, he will be Penn State's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. However, that shouldn't shut down the conversation. At Penn State on SI, we see this issue differently.

Chase Fisher has written that Campbell should replace Becht with Manske, while Mark Wogenrich doesn't believe a change benefits Penn State's offense. So with Penn State in its bye week, we're brining the debate here. Who should be Penn State's starting quarterback Oct. 31 against Purdue?

Enjoy and discuss.

Should Penn State bench Rocco Becht?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: For the betterment of not just this season, but the next couple of years, Campbell should bench Becht. Campbell and his staff must see what they have in backup quarterback Alex Manske, who Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser have coined several times as the future of the program.

If Manske performs well, that eases the minds of Penn State’s staff, knowing they have their quarterback for next year in the building. If he doesn’t, Campbell and company can go out and grab a quarterback in the transfer portal, maybe Maryland’s Malik Washington, who might be available after his head coach Mike Locksley was fired. Washington had Penn State in his top-six teams when he was a recruit.

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State is about six offensive plays from being 6-1. If Becht hits Brett Eskildsen deep against Wisconsin, he puts that game out of reach. If Becht (not alone, of course) gets Penn State into the end zone twice against USC, that game's different. And if he throws one more ball away at Michigan, Becht leaves Ann Arbor with a win.

Becht is a career chaos agent who runs hot and cold. Campbell knew this even if Penn State fans didn't. He's a quarterback who gets into a jam and digs himself out. That's who Campbell knows and believes will be over the last five weeks. The head coach has to make clear that Becht doesn't have an unlimited reserve of turnovers.

Multiple teams were ready to sign up for the Rocco Becht Experience in the January portal window, but he stuck with Campbell, who knows his quarterback better than fans. Which means that Becht still is (and should be) the guy,

Is Alex Manske ready to be the starting quarterback?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) runs with the ball against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: That’s hard to tell. He’s yet to see the field in Big Ten action, but in two games during garbage time, Manske looked solid leading the offense.

He completed 9 of 14 passes for 102 yards and had two rushes for nine yards. Manske also appeared against Temple for three plays, rushing for five yards. So is the quarterback who has missed the last two springs and appeared in just six games ready to pioneer a Big Ten team? Probably not.

But Penn State’s staff won’t know if he’s capable of being the starting quarterback without trying it out. And better yet, the Nittany Lions ground game is a massive liability to the offense. So why not throw the dual-threat Manske on the field to try and improve that aspect of the team, while also seeing what you have for the future?

Mark Wogenrich: Manske is cleared to play medically after spring open-heart surgery, so that's not the issue. The difference in readiness between Becht and Manske is. The backup quarterback has missed two sets of spring practice at Iowa State and Penn State, didn't begin throwing until mid-June and was playing catchup through training camp.

Manske is ready to be Penn State's backup quarterback, but that's a different responsibility than being the starter. The run-game note is sound, though Penn State also can call more designed draws for Becht.

To reiterate: Campbell said of Manske, "but obviously [italics added] that time is not right now." He said obviously for a reason.

What matters more: winning now or preparing for 2027?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell coaches in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: It’s certainly the former. If Penn State’s season continues to spiral, and the team doesn’t qualify for a bowl game, it wouldn’t be shocking to see much of Campbell’s 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes flip their commitments to other schools.

But if the Nittany Lions rattle off five wins in a row, or even finish their season 4-1, it’ll pick up steam for the program and show recruits that Penn State is not on the decline. So winning now is certainly more important for the future of the program.

But who’s to say Manske doesn’t give the team the best chance to win now? Becht has shown to be wildly inconsistent in Big Ten games and hasn’t left one victorious. Why can’t Manske flip the script?

Mark Wogenrich: Though Penn State can't win a playoff game this year, it needs to win more games. Becht, for better or worse, is the best vessel for that

There's no benefit for Campbell in Year 1 to "play for next season" because his roster is going to change dramatically again next year. It's possible that transfer players, recruits and donors are drawn to a struggling program and more willing to join or invest in it. Negative momentum can cleanse.

But more likely, Penn State generates higher goodwill levels by going 8-4. It worked for Campbell in the transition from Terry Smith's interim staff after four wins. Becht got his reset week to figure out what's gone wrong. He also has the best chance to turn that right.

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