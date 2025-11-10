Terry Smith Open to Multiple Options for Extending Penn State Career
Penn State interim coach Terry Smith said he's open to all future possibilities with the Nittany Lions, whether that includes coaching or another role. Smith appears eager to remain with the program after 12 seasons on staff.
"I love Penn State," Smith said Monday at his weekly press conference. "I would examine any position to stay at Penn State, but my concern right now is, how do we beat Michigan State?"
The Nittany Lions visit Michigan State on Saturday seeking to end a six-game losing streak, the program's longest in 21 years. Both teams are 3-6 overall and looking for their first Big Ten win. Smith also seeks to get his first win as Penn State's interim head coach after going 0-3 vs. Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana.
Smith's latest loss was the most difficult. Indiana scored with 36 seconds remaining for a 27-24 victory, the program's first at Beaver Stadium in 14 visits. Penn State players said after the game that they wanted to get the win for Smith.
Penn State has three regular-season games remaining, and a potential bowl, before its 2025 football team gets dismantled. As a result, the Nittany Lions' locker room is understandably dotted with discussion about what happens after December.
Smith said he has been having "real conversations" with players about their futures. One player, tight end Joey Schlaffer, has left the team since Franklin's firing, but many more are expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once they're eligible. Many Penn State players likely have been contacted by other programs, via agents and high school coaches, about their futures.
"I've had some conversations with some players, just talking about the future and what their plans are," Smith said. "Essentially the consensus right now is, wait and see. We don't know. It depends on who the new head coach is. Then decisions are going to be made from there.
"Because whoever that coach is, [what's] their style of play? What type of defense will he bring in? What type of offense is he going to bring in? Does it fit these kids? So we're all in that wait and see."
As is Smith, who was Penn State's assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach before taking over for Franklin on Oct. 11. Smith, a former Penn State receiver who join Franklin's first coaching staff in 2014, has made clear that he wants to be a candidate for the permanent job.
Smith has not surfaced as a long-term candidate in the coaching search but has earned the respect of players and coaches for his work over the last month.
"Yeah, we have real conversations," Smith said. "James used to say I'm the 'truth-teller' in the building, and so when the guys come up and ask me about my future, the truth is, I don't know," Smith said. "I'm just like them. I don't know. No one has given me confirmation to say, hey, you're going to be here. We live in the moment, so I'm the head coach right now and making these decisions."
Smith added that Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has offered his "full support" over the past month. Kraft is leading a quiet search for the next Penn State football coach.
"He's allowing me to make the decisions that are necessary for the football team," Smith said. "He's been there. I meet with him weekly. He continues to support us. He's done everything that I could ask. There is nothing that we need outwardly. He's done a great job supporting us."
'Haley is my everything'
Smith walked into Beaver Stadium on Saturday for the first time as a head coach. The moment wasn't lost on him. His family joined him, including daughter Haley, who has Down syndrome. Smith was asked Monday about having Haley by his side before games.
"Haley is my everything. She's my forever child," Smith said. "She's like the glue to our entire family. If the world had what she possesses, we wouldn't have any of these issues going on in the world. We wouldn't have war, a shutdown government, things like that.
"She has unconditional love. She doesn't care that we lose or win. Every day I get the same hug and greeting when I walk through the door as if it's the first time she's ever seen me. So that strength, it re-encourages me and lifts me up and helps me through the day and lets me know this is just a game."
Penn State news and notes
Smith said freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman is "day-to-day" after missing the Indiana game. Penn State hopes to get Coleman back Saturday at Michigan State. Freshman Yvan Kemajou played a season-high 19 snaps with Coleman listed as out.
Running back Nicholas Singleton is back to "full confident" after scoring three touchdowns and delivering a season-long 59-yard run against Indiana. Singleton also became the second Penn State player, with Saquon Barkley, to score 50 touchdowns in a season. "Hopefully we have the old Nick back for this week, so we're going to continue to try to get him the football as well as Kaytron [Allen]," Smith said.
The Nittany Lions are favorites for the first time since the Northwestern game. Penn State began the week as a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan State. Penn State has won two straight games, and four of the last five, against the Spartans (3-6).
Penn State also seeks to retain the Land Grant Trophy, which it won in 2023 in Detroit. Kickoff for Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.