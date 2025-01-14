'The Best Is Yet to Come,' Center Nick Dawkins Says of Penn State
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will have his center back next season. Nick Dawkins, a fellow captain who started all 16 games at center for the Nittany Lions, announced Tuesday that he will return for a sixth year in 2025. Dawkins' decision further bolstered a Penn State football offense that is returning running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
"We had a great season this year, but there is still unfinished business," Dawkins wrote in a post on social media. "That is why I have decided I will forgo the NFL Draft and return to Penn State for my sixth and final season in 2025. We have accomplished so many great things here as a family, but I believe the best is yet to come."
Dawkins, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention, is eligible for a sixth year as a member of Penn State's 2020 recruiting class. He did not play during the COVID season and redshirted in 2022, when he sustained a season-ending injury after playing in two games. Dawkins became a first-year starter in 2024 and made the most of his opportunity. He took the overwhelming majority of Penn State's snaps at center and blossomed into a physical interior presence for the offensive line.
"We had high expectations coming into the year about how he would play, but I would say he’s probably exceeded those and is playing well," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Dawkins during the season.
Dawkins also became the first Penn State football player to win the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, awarded annually to the FBS player "who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field." The award is named for former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who led the Gators to a national championship and is known for his service. The Wuerffel Award is considered to be college football's premier award honoring players for community service. Dawkins will be presented with the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy during an event at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in February.
Dawkins won Penn State's Public Service Award in 2023 and the program's Letterman's Club Scholarship, awarded annually to a graduate student. Dawkins was president of Penn State's chapter of Lift For Life and participates in community service projects including PALS and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In 2023 Dawkins founded the Dawkins Family Foundation, which works with kids to provide educational and enrichment opportunities. The foundation, formerly known as the Mitchell L. Dawkins Outreach Ministry, presents three scholarships (one in honor of Darryl Dawkins, Nick's late father), conducts educational workshops and events and sponsors fundraisers and clothing drives in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania, where Dawkins attended Parkland High School.
Dawkins also participated in developing a sports camp at the YMCA of Centre County, serves on the board of former Penn State football player Devon Still's "Still Strong Foundation" and chaired the diversity, equity and inclusion committee of Penn State's student-athlete advisory committee. Dawkins earned his bachelor's degree in recereation, parks and tourism management and is pursuing a graduate certificate in organization development and change essentials.
"I tell everybody he's going to end up being the governor of Pennsylvania," Franklin told Wuerffel in a call announcing Dawkins as the award-winner. "Everybody he connects with and interacts with, he leaves them impressed. He's got a caring spirit about him. He's an unbelievable son and brother. He's been a great teammate here for us. He's worked for everything he's gotten. He's like a son [to me]. I have two daughters, and if I had a son, I'd want him to be just like this guy."
