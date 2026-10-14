The Growing List of Players Penn State Needs to Step Up vs. Michigan

Penn State certainly didn't expect to be here, heading to Michigan with an 0-3 Big Ten record. To be fair, neither did Michigan. As CBS Sports' analyst Charles Davis said, "Both of them are realizing, hold it a minute, Penn State-Michigan, and neither one of us is ranked? This doesn't even feel right. That's not normal."

The Nittany Lions' share of problems include the Big Ten's 12th-ranked rushing offense and 17th-ranked rushing defense. And they're going to need improvements across the board in Ann Arbor. But let's start with the players who need to make the biggest upgrades Saturday against the Wolverines.

Where Penn State needs to get more from its offense

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the 2025 game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle Malachi Goodman: The redshirt freshman has been decent in pass protection but labors in run blocking alongside guard Trevor Buhr. According to Pro Football Focus, Goodman has been Penn State's lowest-graded starting lineman in two of three Big Ten games and four of the past five overall. He received a season-low grade of 41.3 against USC.

Goodman misses assignments, gets caught between levels and generally looks overwhelmed. Penn State has been reticent to make line changes, but tackle Garrett Sexton is an option if Goodman continues to struggle.

Running back Carson Hansen: Very little about Penn State's run game has been positive, but Hansen hasn't looked like the back he was at Iowa State. Or maybe he has, and that's the problem. Hansen doesn't fumble or lose yards (his only negative gain this season was the halfback option that USC ate up) but also doesn't break tackles or squeeze through limited space.

There's no explosiveness in Penn State's run game, which Hansen isn't here to provide. However, he should have a Big Ten carry longer than 8 yards.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs the ball against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Ben Brahmer: This isn't entirely Brahmer's fault. Penn State targeted him just three times against USC and not until the fourth quarter. He caught one pass for 4 yards. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser beat himself up about not working the ball more to a 6-7 tight end.

“I need to make sure that we get him the ball more because he is one of our best players, and that's a focal point for me every week, and has been for the last couple years,” Mouser said.

Receiver Zay Robinson: Koby Howard's injury opened the slot role for Robinson, who should be more of a factor. But he has three receptions for 42 yards in three Big Ten games and didn't catch a pass against Wisconsin.

Robinson can be electric with the ball, which he demonstrated returning punts in non-conference play. But even that productivity has dwindled. Robinson has 129 all-purpose yards in three Big Ten games, four fewer than his total against Buffalo. A receiver screen or pitch or end around might turn Robinson loose.

Where Penn State needs to get more from its defense

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kooper Ebel (8) goes for the tackle against USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Kooper Ebel: Penn State missed 17 tackles against USC, and Ebel was part of several. The middle linebacker was caught flat-footed or out of position too often against Northwestern and USC.

Penn State has little choice but to play Ebel, however, since he wears the helmet headset and communicates plays from defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Depth is also a major concern at linebacker. Ebel, one of Iowa State's leading tacklers last season, has labored against Big Ten offenses, particularly USC's. PFF graded him at a season-low 48.2 last week.

Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu: Penn State's defensive coaching staff positioned Ezeogu (6-5, 275) as a cross-the-line player, which hasn't been the case. Ezeogu can't get into the backfield from the edge and gets washed out when playing inside. Despite four quarterback hurries, Ezeogu has no sacks and no tackles for loss. He too recorded a season-low PFF grade (57.2) against USC.

Safety Marcus Neal Jr.: The junior has been among Penn State's more perplexing players. A week after recording a season-low PFF grade of 37.4 vs. Temple, Neal was PFF's highest-graded safety nationally (91.6) against Buffalo.

Last week, Neal didn't play a defensive snap because, as head coach Matt Campbell said, the defense needed more coverage players on the field. But USC's receivers gained 86 yards after the catch, so perhaps Neal could have helped. If anyone on defense needs a big game at Michigan, it's Neal.

Safety Jeremiah Cooper: He also had a rough go against the Trojans, recording a PFF grade of 38.6, his lowest of the season. Cooper chased in the secondary all night and was in coverage on at least two of USC's touchdowns.

That likely will be Cooper's toughest assignment of the season, but he's another player who could use a get-right performance at Michigan.

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