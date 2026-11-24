Penn State will bring an injured roster to its regular-season finale against Maryland. The Nittany Lions could be down three running backs and a starting wide receiver but hope to get some key defenders back against the Terrapins.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell discussed that and more at his weekly press conference. The recap:

Penn State's injury situation on offense

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) celebrates with running back Cam Wallace (26) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back will be a position to watch for Penn State at Maryland. Campbell said that he expects to know more about starter Carson Hansen's status by Thursday. Hansen did not play against Rutgers, and Penn State missed his short-yardage skills in the second half.

Running back James Peoples will miss the Maryland after getting injured against Rutgers. Peoples looked lively on several carries spelling starter Cam Wallace, who Campbell said was limited at practice last week and who got hurt in the fourth quarter against Rutgers. Wallace also lost a fumble on the first play of the third quarter.

That left No. 4 running back Quinton Martin Jr. to carry the load on Penn State's final two drives.

"Carson, we'll know a little bit more as we get through the week and, again, where's Cam's health by the time we get through it," Campbell said. "And honestly the positive and the negative for [Martin] is, Q got those reps. We get a chance to go back and correct those reps and get him ready to rock and roll as get ready for this one Saturday."

Where Penn State stands at safety

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) grabs the face mask of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jamison Patton (3) while running with the ball during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Jamison Patton, who has started seven straight games, said Tuesday that he will return for a fifth season in 2027. That boosts a position group that likely will lose Zion Tracy to the NFL Draft and definitely will lose former starter Jeremiah Cooper, who is out of eligibility.

Further, Patton should return to the lineup Saturday against Maryland. Patton was sick the week prior to the Rutgers game and played just eight snaps against the Scarlet Knights. He was not on the field for the game-ending 2-point conversion.

Penn State's secondary already was hamstrung because Zion Tracy "tweaked" something during pregame warmups and did not play against Rutgers. Campbell called that an "unfortunate situation" and said he would know more about Tracy by Thursday.

Without Tracy and Patton at safety, Penn State leaned on Cooper and redshirt sophomore Vaboue Toure, who played a season-high 62 snaps. For the final play, freshman Bryson Williams was on the field, underscoring how thin Penn State was at the position.

Other Penn State injury updates

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Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) runs with the ball gainst the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting receiver Brett Eskildsen is doubtful after leaving the Rutgers game in the first half. Eskildsen landed hard on his head attempting to make a first-half reception and did not return. Campbell said that Eskildsen has an "outside chance" to play.

That means Penn State likely will be without Eskildsen and Koby Howard for the regular-season finale. Zay Robinson, who played 34 snaps against Rutgers, likely will get more playing time againstg Maryland.

Defensive end Caleb Bacon and cornerback Jahmir Joseph, who were out against Rutgers, practiced and could return against Maryland.

Kicker Ryan Barker to return for fifth year

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker kicks an extra point during against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Ryan Barker became the fourth Penn State player, and first non-transfer, to announce plans to return for 2027, Barker said Tuesday that he wants to play his fifth season for the Nittany Lions in 2027.

"I haven't made an official decision, but there's only one place I've always wanted to play, and it's here," Barker said. "So I fully plan to be here next year. I would love to play here next year. This is my home."

Barker joins Patton, tight end Ben Brahmer and linebacker in announcing plans to return. Barker ranks first in Penn State history with a career field-goal success rate of 84.9 percent. He is 12-for-16 this season and has not attempted a field goal in Penn State's last three games.

Barker has made 15 career field goals of 40+ yards and is a perfect 37-for-27 on extra-point attempts this season. He became a Penn State favorite in 2024, when he made the game-winning field goal in overtime against USC.

Rocco Becht to play in Penn State's bowl game

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht reacts after scoring on a 2-point conversion against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifth-year senior quarterback Rocco Becht said he intends to play in Penn State's bowl game. In fact, Becht said he planned to play in a bowl game no matter where he finished his college career.

"I think for me, it's just another opportunity to go out there and play the sport that I love the most and to put on this uniform one more time," Becht said. "Wherever I would have been, I would have played in the bowl game regardless. I think for me, it's being able to go out there and play for my brothers, play for these fans, and play for the alumni that have done so much for us."

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