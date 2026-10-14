Penn State Further 'Stressed' at Linebacker Following Alex Tatsch's Injury

Penn State's defense, which already had issues containing opposing run games, has lost a key contributor to that cause. Linebacker Alex Tatsch, who was injured in practice the week before Penn State's game against USC, will miss the remainder of the season.

Penn State football play-by-play announcer Steve Jones confirmed that Tatsch is out for the season on his radio show Tuesday, which Campbell later discussed on the Penn State Coaches Show.

"Obviously right now we are stressed a little bit at that linebacker room," Campbell said on the show. "With losing Alex here, really tough blow for Alex first and foremost and tough blow for us because of the type of player he's becoming."

Tatsch, a sophomore from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, played in four games this season, making 11 tackles (1.5 for losses) and a sack. He also forced a fumble. Tatsch played a key role behind linebacker Tony Rojas, who has been Penn State's best defensive player this season.

"I think you all know what Alex means to that linebacker room," Campbell said Tuesday before the news broke.

Campbell said at his weekly news conference that "Alex's situation is tough" without confirming the nature of his injury. Tatsch had worked back from a December 2025 injury that he sustained during Pinstripe Bowl practice to carve a role on the Nittany Lions' depth chart at linebacker.

After missing the opener against Marshall, Tatsch returned to play 24 snaps at Temple and a season-high 33 against Buffalo. He saw more limited roles against Wisconsin and Northwestern but still was an essential player on Penn State's defense.

Tatsch is the second significant defensive player to sustain a season-ending injury. Defensive end Max Granville is out after playing in one game this year.

Potential good news coming at linebacker?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even before the season, Penn State knew it had depth concerns at linebacker. Despite playing a 4-2-5 base formation, the Nittany Lions still didn't have much experience at the outside position where Rojas plays. They got even thinner when linebacker Caleb Bacon moved to defensive end.

Without Tatsch, Penn State needs a backup to Rojas, who has averaged 56.3 snaps per game during the Big Ten schedule. Last week, Penn State played just three linebackers against USC, with middle linebacker Cael Brezina joining the rotation with Rojas and Kooper Ebel. The defense also played some one-linebacker sets with six defensive backs aganst the Trojans' passing game.

"We've got to make sure we give this guy the right amount of rest so he can be his best when his best is needed," Campbell said of Rojas. "Tony is an X factor, and we’ve got to make sure we keep putting him in great positions to be that X factor."

There could be some good news. Campbell said that linebacker Cam Smith, who missed the last four games with an injury, could return Saturday against Michigan. Smith plays outside linebacker and had four tackles in the first two games.

"A young man who maybe had the best fall cmap of any of our linebackers was Cam Smith," Campbell said on the radio show. "Cam got injured halfway through the Temple game. We tried to bring him back about a week-and-a-half ago, and he wasn't ready to be back. But I think there's a real opportunity for Cam to be back this week. ... I do think he's an answer for us."

Campbell also said that LaVar Arrington II, a former linebacker who moved to defensive end in the offseason, has some flexiblity to return to linebacker. However, Arrington hasn't played this season after undergoing a knee precedure in September. Campbell said that Arrington "will be back hopefully sometime after the bye week."

The Nittany Lions visit Michigan on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Michigan Stadium. CBS will televise. Penn State is off the following week before hosting Purdue on Oct. 31.

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