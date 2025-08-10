The Latest Penn State Football Betting Odds for 2025
Oddsmakers continue to take a shine to Penn State, which remains among the favorites to win both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff championships. As the 2025 season draws closer, the Nittany Lions have seen their odds get even better to win hardware this season.
According to FanDuel, Penn State is a +700 bet to win the College Football Playoff, down from +750 just a month ago. The Nittany Lions are tied with Ohio State in the title odds and trail only Texas (+550) and Georgia (+650). DraftKings also lists Penn State's national-championship odds at +700 behind Texas and Ohio State (both at +550) and ahead of Georgia (+750).
Will Penn State return to the College Football Playoff this season?
FanDuel answers that with a resounding yes. Penn State is -290 to make the playoff and +225 to miss the 12-team field in 2025. The Nittany Lions have better playoff odds than any team in the Big Ten but Ohio State, according to FanDuel.
DraftKings is even more bullish on seeing Penn State in the playoff, setting those odds at -330. Penn State's odds to miss the playoff are +250, according to DraftKings.
What are Penn State's odds to win the Big Ten?
The Nittany Lions' odds to win the Big Ten title are +220, according to FanDuel, behind only Ohio State (+195). Oregon is a +360 bet, and everyone else is a longshot. FanDuel has Michigan at +1,000 and Illinois, ranked 12th in the preseason Coaches Poll, at +4,000.
DraftKings' Big Ten odds are similar, with Penn State at +240 and Ohio State at +190. The Nittany Lions are chasing their first Big Ten football championship since 2016. The Nittany Lions fell to Oregon 45-27 in a wild 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.
How many games will Penn State win in 2025?
Penn State's friendly schedule, which includes the FBS' easiest non-conference slate according to ESPN, has the team as a headliner for regular-season wins. According to FanDuel, Penn State is the national favorite to win nine, 10 and 11 regular-season Games. FanDuel has set Penn State's odds to win nine games at -1,100, its odds to win 10 games at -340 and its odds to win 11 games at +100. All are the lowest odds in the country.
DraftKings has set Penn State's regular-season wins total at 10.5, lining the under at -115 and the over at -105. Those odds are lower than Ohio State's (-140 under, +120 over) at the same regular-season wins total.
How many games is Penn State favored in for 2025?
The individual game lines remain in their early stages, with FanDuel setting just five for the Nittany Lions. Penn State is favored in four of those games. The fifth is obvious.
Penn State is a 43.5-point favorite over Nevada for the Aug. 30 season-opener, down two points from July. The odds are climbing for the Sept. 27 Penn State-Oregon "White Out" game, though. FanDuel lists Penn State as a 6.5-point favorite, two points higher than in July.
Penn State also is a 10.5-point favorite for its Oct. 18 visit to Iowa and a 16.5-point favorite for its Nov. 8 home games vs. Indiana. Alas, Penn State can't yet crack the favorite role vs. Ohio State. The Buckeyes hold firm as 3.5-point favorites for the Nov. 1 showdown in Columbus.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
