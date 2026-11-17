STATE COLLEGE | Penn State defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi quickly forced Minnesota left guard Bennett Warren to the ground on a second-quarter play Saturday. After getting off his block, Vakalahi ran down quarterback Drake Lindsey for a sack.

“The tackle kind of showed me pass,” Vakalahi said. “I thought to myself, ‘I'm gonna get back there,’ and I got there. It's kind of one of those moments that made a full circle for me, just knowing that what I'm doing in practice is paying off in the game.”

It was one of the highlights the Nittany Lions’ defensive front produced during a 42-14 win over the Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Minnesota produced just 41 total rushing yards against Penn State’s defensive front, which also recorded a season-high three sacks and played its best game of the Big Ten season.

‘It's translated to our games’

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Alexander McPherson (33) celebrates a sack vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s defensive front recorded five of the team’s eight tackles for loss, the defense’s highest total in a Big Ten game this season. The defensive line didn’t cause much pressure at the start of the season but worked to change that in practice. It paid off and was a key reason Penn State held Lindsey to a 16-for-30 night.

“I think all of us are just trusting our job, doing our job and just getting vertical,” Vakalahi said. “I think we've had a big emphasis on being aggressive and physical, and that's kind of what we do in practice. As we've done in practice, it's translated to our games.”

The only game Penn State made more tackles for loss this season was when it had nine in the opener against Marshall. Still, the Nittany Lions’ forcing Minnesota to lose 49 yards on negative plays was a season high.

Vakalahi recorded a season-best grade of 87.9, according to Pro Football Focus, tying linebacker Kooper Ebel as the defense’s highest-graded player. He said it was exciting to put this type of performance on tape as the Nittany Lions look to win out.

Vakalahi feels that a play starts with a front seven, and if they make these types of plays, it will take pressure off the defensive backs because they don’t have to cover as long.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said the defensive line “did a great job” against Minnesota, saying the performance had been building since the bye week when he reviewed the unit.

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“What does that group do best, and how do we help that group be its most efficient self?” Campbell said. “A lot of credit to [defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn], [defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe]. I think they did a great job evaluating that. I think we made some of the right changes.”

A promising sophomore flashes potential

Penn State DE Alex McPherson confirmed the @LandonTengwall report that Warren Sapp came to PSU to watch him play against USC last month.



I asked him what it meant to be coached by the NFL Hall of Famer.



Pretty cool stuff.@WarrenSapp pic.twitter.com/YqfFrNS8P8 — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) November 15, 2026

Sophomore defensive end Alexander McPherson drew attention during the win. He recorded the first solo sack of his career when he quickly got off his block and disrupted Lindsey on a play in the first quarter.

McPherson, who started for the fourth time this season, also had two tackles for loss against the Gophers in recording a personal-best PFF grade of 73.7. McPherson said he’s become more reliable since the start of the season rather than improving on certain aspects of his development.

“It's more staying consistent in my process,” McPherson said. “If you do that, it's gonna pay off eventually.”

McPherson came to Penn State after appearing in 10 games during his freshman year at Colorado, where Warren Sapp was one of his coaches. He was viewed as a depth piece heading into this season, but he’ll likely continue to start after showcasing his potential against Minnesota.

McPherson said he could build momentum with the rest of the defensive line because they’re a “tight-knit group.” McPherson is one of the reasons Campbell was complimentary of his defensive front.

“Alex is certainly a big piece of that,” Campbell said. “It was a great sack tonight. I think he's been really disruptive. He's had some great pass rushes. It was great for him to be able to get home.”

Penn State hosts Rutgers on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, which will celebrate Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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