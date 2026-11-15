What Went Right, and What Went Wrong, in Penn State's Win Over Minnesota

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State hoisted the Governor’s Victory Bell at Beaver Stadium following a 42-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions won their third straight game since the bye week to improve to 6-4.

Penn State showed plenty of promise in its victory over the Golden Gophers, especially in the first half by taking a 28-0 lead. Here’s the good, bad and ugly of the Nittany Lions’ latest performance.

Good: Penn State became bowl eligible

The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot stands with players while singing the alma mater following the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State playing a postseason game wasn’t certain at times this season. Head coach Matt Campbell started Big Ten play 0-4 in his first season with the program. But his squad will play in a bowl game after winning its sixth game Saturday.

“I don't think I've wavered from my belief in what this football team could become and who they were,” Campbell said. “I think there's been a lot that this group, coaching staff included, has had to work through to kind of just navigate this whole journey.”

There’s a real possibility that the Nittany Lions win out to close the regular season. They play Rutgers at home next week before facing Maryland on the road. If Penn State finishes 8-4, Year 1 of the Campbell era could be considered a success.

More importantly, Campbell will get an extra month of practice with his team. An extra game in the 2026 season could help lay the foundation for a step forward next year.

Good: Run game was effective again

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s run game went sideways at the start of conference action, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry through the first four games. But since the bye week, the unit has looked completely different, and the Minnesota game was another positive outing.

Running back Carson Hansen took 12 carries for 126 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Backup Cam Wallace played well, rushing 15 times for 82 yards.

Tight end Ben Brahmer, who scored two touchdowns, believes the run game is why the passing game was efficient, with quarterback Rocco Becht tossing three touchdowns on just 15 attempts.

“The O-line played really well today, just opening up the run game for us,” Brahmer said. “Carson had a great day. Cam had a great day. James Peoples had a great day, and that opens opportunities for me and the other receivers to score touchdowns.”

Penn State rushed for 229 yards, with a 5.6 yards-per-carry average, against Minnesota. In their last three games, the Nittany Lions are averaging five yards per carry after never being above 3.3 yards in Big Ten play.

Good: Defensive front was dominant

Penn State Nittany Lions linebackers Kooper Ebel and Cam Smith tackle Minnesota Golden Gophers running back TJ Thomas during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive front has taken form after a slow start to the season. The unit recorded eight tackles for loss and held Minnesota to just 41 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Campbell said his defensive line “did a great job.”

“[Defensive end Alexander McPherson] is certainly a big piece of that,” Campbell said. “It was a great sack tonight. I think he's been really disruptive. He's had some great pass rushes. It was great for him to be able to get home.”

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McPherson is showing promise during his sophomore season, earning a starting role for the fourth game. Defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi also registered a sack, as the defensive line was a main reason Minnesota had only 60 total yards in the first half.

Bad: Injury to key player

Penn State coach Matt Campbell on RB Carson Hansen’s huge night and the injury that ended it. “I don’t think it’s a significant injury.” pic.twitter.com/uBW9bJ8AO8 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 15, 2026

Hansen exited right before halftime due to injury. He returned to the sideline in the second half but did not play. It will be important for Penn State to get Hansen back, considering how he’s been playing lately. Campbell provided a status update.

“I think he'll be all right,” Campbell said. “I don't think it's a significant injury, but we'll certainly know more, probably earlier this week, about what his availability will be next week.”

The injuries are stacking up a little with Hansen’s status in the air. Star receiver Koby Howard remained out for a seventh straight game, and cornerback Jahmir Joseph and defensive end Caleb Bacon both missed Saturday’s game after appearing on the availability report midweek.

Becht also seemed to get hurt near the end of the game but said after the game that he was fine. Nevertheless, Hansen’s availability will be something to monitor as Penn State looks to win out.

Bad: Defensive coverage allows fourth-down conversion

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota was at Penn State’s 39-yard line late in the third quarter but faced a fourth-and-7 situation. Penn State’s defense should’ve been able to get off the field, but linebacker Marcus Neal Jr. allowed a 22-yard catch to keep the drive alive.

The play was an example of why Penn State moved Neal from safety to linebacker during the regular season. Neal hasn’t produced in coverage this season despite being one of the more highly regarded transfers.

Neal’s mistake eventually led to a Minnesota touchdown, so this game could’ve been a bigger blowout if there wasn’t a coverage miscue on that fourth down.

Ugly: Penn State plays another suspect third quarter

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) makes a touchdown catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s second half was better than last week against Washington, when it almost gave away a 28-6 halftime lead before surviving for a 28-25 win. But the third-quarter issues still showed up, as the Nittany Lions allowed the Golden Gophers to start believing in a comeback down 35-0.

The defense allowed two third-quarter touchdown drives to Minnesota, and the offense failed to move the ball after scoring to open the second half. Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey found running back Darius Taylor for a 58-yard pass before throwing a 10-yard touchdown to wide receiver Javon Tracy.

Lindsey and Tracy connected again on Minnesota’s next possession, scoring a touchdown from 15 yards out. Penn State still led 35-14, but the Golden Gophers’ scoring drives were noteworthy because they continued a recurring defensive theme. Seven Big Ten opponents have outscored Penn State by a combined 56-16 in the third quarter this season.

Up next

Penn State hosts Rutgers on Nov, 21 for Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Rutgers (2-8) has lost four straight games, including a 31-0 shutout at home to Nebraska on Saturday.

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