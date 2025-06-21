The Penn State-Notre Dame Football Rivalry Is Back
James Franklin and Marcus Freeman sat together nicely a day before the Orange Bowl in January. The Penn State coach marveled at the Notre Dame coach's youth ("I mean, look at the hairline on this guy," Franklin said) and said that his team should be in a conference. They both smiled, even laughed. Evidently, though, Freeman seethed.
After the Fighting Irish beat Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal, The Athletic reported that Freeman found Franklin's comments condescending, told his team he was "angry" and to direct that anger onto the field. After nearly 20 years apart, Penn State and Notre Dame had renewed their rivalry that found its peak with the "12-year war." And now, the programs are rebuilding a proper spite again.
Notre Dame on Friday night received a commitment from 5-star Pennsylvania safety Joey O'Brien, poaching him from Franklin's "the best in Pennsylvania stay in Pennsylvania" recruiting territory. O'Brien became the second top-10 player to leave the state for Notre Dame and the third key prospect of the 2026 recruiting cycle to choose the Fighting Irish over the Nittany Lions.
Forget Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi's annual plea to renew the Pitt-Penn State game. Let's get Penn State-Notre Dame on the calendar more often.
The recent Penn State-Notre Dame duels have spun the rivalry back into action and onto social media. This week, Notre Dame's director of recruiting posted a clip on X from the Orange Bowl to celebrate a commitment. Here's who Notre Dame beat Penn State for so far this cycle:
Joey O'Brien: A 5-star safety from La Salle College High near Philadelphia, O'Brien is the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports. Penn State has recruited him for longer than a year, hosted him on multiple unofficial visits and welcomed him for an official visit in May.
Tom Loy of 247Sports projected O'Brien as a Penn State commit in February. During his commitment announcement, carried live on 247Sports' YouTube channel, O'Brien praised Penn State.
"They've got everything I need, and it's kind of hard to say no when you've got a hometown kid and everybody's in your ear about it," he said before announcing his decision.
But Notre Dame got O'Brien for his last official visit in June, and the safety said that was a factor. He told Freeman the news Wednesday night, two days before his announcement, and explained his decision in part like this.
"I feel like I've built a great relationship with the people at Notre Dame, and I trust coach Marcus Freeman with my life, really," O'Brien said. "He's the type of dude I want to go to battle for."
Khary Adams: Earlier Friday, the 4-star cornerback from Maryland, another traditional Penn State recruiting territory, committed to Notre Dame. Adams, a top-10 cornerback nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, visited Penn State six times, including an official in May. But Notre Dame also got the last visit in June.
Adams and O'Brien developed a tandem approach to recruiting and committed to Notre Dame on the same day. Two days prior to their announcements, O'Brien posted a photo of them in Penn State uniforms on social media. A big move for the renewed rivalry.
Grayson McKeogh: On Wednesday, O'Brien's teammate at La Salle College High (Abdul Carter's alma mater) committed to Notre Dame after making Penn State's high-priority list as well. The 4-star offensive lineman is the seventh-ranked player in Pennsylvania and committed to Notre Dame just a few days after visiting Penn State. While in State College, McKeogh did an interview with Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective, about his visit.
Tyler Merrill: In January, the 4-star offensive lineman from Mechanicsburg committed to Notre Dame, getting the run started. Merrill is the third-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the fifth-ranked interior lineman in the nation. Penn State offered Merrill in May 2023, but Notre Dame got the commitment.
And Notre Dame doesn't appear to be finished. Ja'Juan Seider, Freeman's new running backs coach, made a May visit with Messiah Mickens, the 4-star running back from Harrisburg whom he recruited while at Penn State. Mickens, the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania, has affirmed his commitment to Penn State. But you can't blame Seider, who spent seven years on Franklin's Penn State staff, for trying.
Further, Notre Dame recently made an offer to Khalil Taylor, a 4-star tight end from Pittsburgh who has committed to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class. But offers like that are to be expected. Taylor is one of just three players committed to Penn State's 2027 class, whose recruiting cycle hasn't even begun to hit warp speed.
Penn State's 2026 recruiting run has hit some snags recently. Luke Wafle, another regional player Penn State had pursued diligently, recently announced his commitment to USC. Wafle, a 4-star defensive end, is the top-ranked player in New Jersey. And his brother Owen recently transferred from Michigan to Penn State.
But that's a sidebar to the rejuvenated Penn State-Notre Dame rivalry. In recruiting, it certainly will continue. Players can't sign contracts until December, so both teams will refine their pitches. Then, of course, the transfer portal beckons if things don't work out.
Before the Orange Bowl, former Penn State assistant coach Jay Paterno wrote about the rivalry, calling the "12-year war" from 1981-92 a time when "Penn State versus Notre Dame was the world." Some of those sparks appear to be rising again. Just a few minutes after O'Brien announced his decision, Seider, who was near tears in the Penn State locker room after the Orange Bowl, posted this.