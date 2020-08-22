Penn State had another hectic week in the news, as football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour met with the media for the first time since the Big Ten postponed fall sports.

Here's a wrap of the top stories in the Penn State Week in Review.

James Franklin said his team had a chance for a "special season" and added that he remained "extremely frustrated" at the timing and method of the Big Ten's announcement.

Starting Monday, the Penn State football team can resume a 12-hour practice week under a revised NCAA rule. Franklin, however, said the rule "makes no sense."

One silver lining from the Big Ten's decision: Franklin was able to see his family for the first time in two months. The coach had planned to quarantine away from them for the duration of the season.

Penn State's campus re-opening got off to a rocky start, as the university suspended a fraternity and had to break up a large gathering of students. President Eric Barron then wrote a letter to students, asking, "Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?"

Three football players face drug-related charges after an August incident that occurred five days before training camp began.

Barbour called campaigns by Big Ten players and parents to restart the season admirable but said they were unlikely to change any minds.

Centre County businesses are bracing for a difficult fall without football. A local tourism group said that the economic impact could reach $170 million.

Remember Tommy Stevens and the 'Lion' position? Stevens, the former Penn State quarterback, is now listed as a tight end with the New Orleans Saints.

And though Penn State won't play football this fall, state high schools are giving it a shot. The PIAA voted 25-5 to allow fall sports teams to begin practice Monday.

