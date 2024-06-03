This Week's Penn State Headlines: So When Is the White Out, Anyway?
Welcome to the first full week of June, otherwise known as camp and visit season for Penn State football. This is a hectic month in State College, as dozens of players will make official visits to James Franklin's program and hundreds more will attend a series of camps with the staff. Get your 40s ready, lads.
Elsewhere, Penn State football isn't catching rays and drinking spritzes. The offseason has no off, only degrees of on. There's also plenty of news to digest. So here's this week's edition of Penn State Headlines.
Recapping a trial verdict regarding Penn State football: A Pennsylvania jury awarded Penn State's former football team doctor $5.25 million in damages in his wrongful termination suit. Dr. Scott Lynch, who was Penn State football's orthopedic physician and director of athletic medicine, sued multiple parties in 2019 alleging that he was removed from those positions after reporting that James Franklin allegedly interfered with medical decisions.
Franklin initially was defendant in the suit along with Penn State University and two former athletic administrators. They were dropped from the suit in 2020 after a judge ruled that Lynch filed his whistleblower suit against Franklin and the other defendants after the deadline. Lynch won the damages against the remaining defendants, Hershey Medical Center and Dr. Kevin Black, his former supervisor.
Franklin and Penn State University have not commented on the verdict. In a statement, Penn State Health said it is considering an appeal. "We are extremely disappointed to learn of the jury’s decision, as we continue to believe that the claims in the complaint have no merit," the statement said.
Is Drew Allar "disrespected"?: Pro Football Focus thinks so. In fact, the scouting site said Allar "might be the most disrespected quarterback in college football."
Parsing Penn State's early betting odds: Oddsmakers like Penn State to win 10 games and contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Dishing anonymously on the Lions: Athlon Sports gave some Big Ten coaches a platform, and anonymity, to discuss their fellow teams. Here's what a few said about Penn State.
When's the White Out?: Penn State announced kickoff times for two games on the 2024 schedule and one potential date for the White Out. The Big Ten opener against Illinois on Sept. 28 carries three possible kick times, including 7:30 p.m. Penn State-Illinois for the White Out? It's not the most tempting option, but what other possibilities exist? The best-case games are Oct. 5 against UCLA, Nov. 2 against USC and Nov. 9 against Washington.
But since Penn State-Ohio State most likely will be a noon game, that leaves either Illinois or the two Big Ten newcomers as the most likely White Out contenders. Unless Penn State relents on the night-game White Out and goes all-in against the Buckeyes.
Single-game tickets are on sale: More information here.
Penn State wrestling news: USA Wrestling determined its U20 Freestyle World Team last weekend, and it's Penn State heavy. Five Nittany Lions will represent the USA and Penn State in September in Spain. Future Nittany Lions PJ Duke, Luke Lilledahl, Connor Mirasola and Zack Ryder won spots on Team USA, as did redshirt freshman Josh Barr.
