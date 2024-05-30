Penn State Football Sets Two Kickoff Times for 2024 Season
Penn State on Thursday announced two kickoff times for its 2024 football schedule, notably the season-opener against West Virginia. In addition, the Big Ten set possible kickoff times for the Nittany Lions' Big Ten games against Illinois and Wisconsin.
Penn State will begin the season Aug. 31 at West Virginia in a FOX Big Noon Saturday game. Last year, the teams kicked off the season in prime time at Beaver Stadium by debuting NBC's new Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast package. This season, Penn State and West Virginia will kick off the latest season of FOX's Big Noon Saturday package, which has become one of college football's most valuable time slots.
Penn State is playing at West Virginia for the first time since 1992. The Nittany Lions won the first game of the latest two-game series 38-15 last year at Beaver Stadium. Penn State leads the series against West Virginia 49-9-2.
FOX also announced the kickoff time for Penn State's Sept. 7 home opener at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions will host Bowling Green for a second noon kick, this time on Big Ten Network.
The Big Ten announced that two Penn State games could have a range of starts. Penn State's Big Ten opener against Illinois on Sept. 28. could be one of three times, according to the conference: 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. The Penn State-Illinois game will serve as Homecoming for the Nittany Lions. The Big Ten also announced three possible start times for Penn State's Oct. 26 visit to Wisconsin: Noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Kickoff times for Penn State's most significant home games, notably Ohio State's visit on Nov. 2 and Washington's visit on Nov. 9, remain unannounced.
2024 Penn State Football Schedule
- Aug. 31: at West Virginia (Noon, FOX)
- Sept. 7: BOWLING GREEN (Noon, Big Ten Network)
- Sept. 14: KENT STATE (TBA)
- Sept. 28: ILLINOIS (3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., Network TBA)
- Oct. 5: UCLA (TBA)
- Oct. 12: at USC (TBA)
- Oct. 26: at Wisconsin (Noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., Network TBA)
- Nov. 2: OHIO STATE (TBA)
- Nov. 9: WASHINGTON (TBA)
- Nov. 16: at Purdue (TBA)
- Nov. 23: at Minnesota (TBA)
- Nov. 30: MARYLAND
