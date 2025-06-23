Three Intriguing Players to Watch on Penn State's 2025 Defense
Jim Knowles spent his first few months as Penn State's defensive coordinator talent-scouting. He liked what he saw. Knowles certainly arrived into a strong position at Penn State, as the Nittany Lions return skill at every level.
But Penn State's defense also will feature an important new face and one seeking to reintroduce himself. This group could be a talent show in 2025. Here are three intriguing Nittany Lions to watch.
Cornerback A.J. Harris
Harris, a junior who transferred from Georgia, made an immediate impact in Penn State's defense last season. He won a starting spot in the secondary, was voted third-team All-Big Ten and earned a reputation as a cornerback stingy on completions. Pro Football Focus ranks Harris as the No. 7 returning cornerback in college football this year.
Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith holds Harris in even higher regard. Smith has been around some exceptional Nittany Lions cornerbacks (notably second-round pick Joey Porter Jr.) and believes Harris will be an all-timer in the program.
"I expect him to be one of the best [cornerbacks] that ever played here," Smith said.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harris allowed just one touchdown in 389 snaps on pass defense last season and earned a coverage grade of 81.3. As a sophomore he ranked among the top 10 cornerbacks nationally in PFF's wins above average statistic.
"His football’s IQ is off the charts," Smith said. "He understands the game, he studies the game. He’s got all the physical attributes. He can cover, he can tackle, he can cover slot [receivers]. He can cover outside guys. He can run. But I just think his IQ separates him, where he can be involved. He just sees things a different way than most guys. … He’s as good a cover guy as we’ve had. He’s a dynamic guy, so he’s one of the best we’ve had."
Defensive end Zuriah Fisher
A sixth-year senior Fisher, is earning raves internally from Penn State's coaching staff, though he hasn't been on the field since 2023. Fisher missed last season with an injury. In fact, the defensive end has missed nearly two full seasons of his college career, including a redshirt season in 2022.
Fisher has played in just 24 career games, 13 of those in 2023, and has made 22 total tackles. Yet Penn State coach James Franklin said Fisher could generate "significant buzz" next season.
"Within our program, I think there’s a lot of confidence that [Fisher] has got a chance to have a big year," Franklin said. "He’s one of those guys that I don’t think anybody’s talking about right now outside of the program, based on just not seeing him recently. But there’s a lot of excitement internally with our players and with our staff. I think those things are really apparent."
Despite his sporadic playing time, Fisher is a veteran in Penn State's system, something defensive line coach Deion Barnes noted in his favor. That will be even more important, since Penn State likely will be without defensive end Max Granville this season due to injury.
"He's looked like a veteran," Barnes said. "He's quick and active with his hands. He provides things in the run and pass game that you’re going to need this year. He hasn’t had on-field experience, losing last year to his injury, but he looks like he's back to his old self and he’s going to get even better from there."
Linebacker Amare Campbell
Probably Penn State's most significant defensive transfer of the offseason, Campbell arrives to a program desperate for linebacker experience. Campbell spent two seasons at North Carolina, making 76 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a sophomore. He also made 10.5 tackles for loss, broke up two passes and forced a fumble.
Campbell (6-0, 230 pounds) could slot in nicely as Kobe King's replacement at middle linebacker. Which is why Penn State linebackers coach Dan Connor said the program was "fortunate" to get Campbell from the portal.
"He can make you miss — blockers miss, running backs miss — and that’s valuable in any system," Connor said. "But in this system in particular, to have those traits and a defensive coordinator as good as coach [Jim] Knowles who can basically put him on display, it’s a huge advantage for us. That’s what stood out to me. He’s a sideline-to-sideline guy, very slippery, very crafty, and highly productive. He’s a great fit for our scheme."
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.