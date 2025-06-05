Top Pennsylvania Prospect Lists Penn State in Final Four, Sets Commitment Date
A leading Pennsylvania high school prospect of the 2026 recruiting cycle will announce his decision in June, with Penn State making his final four. Joey O'Brien, a priority recruit of Penn State's class, will make his commitment announcement June 20 from a final list of Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame and Clemson.
O'Brien, a 5-star safety from La Salle College High, is the highest-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite. O'Brien also is the sixth-ranked safety in the 2026 cycle and the nation's 64th-ranked player overall, per 247Sports. O'Brien is ranked 102nd nationally in the ESPN 300.
O'Brien is scheduled to make his announcement after completing his official visits to Oregon and Notre Dame, which will get the last stop on his campus tour. O'Brien made his first official visit to Penn State in mid-May.
O'Brien was named the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division MVP at La Sallle College High after a spectacular two-way season. On offense, O'Brien made 68 catches for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns. He made 36 tackles and broke up 13 passes at safety.
The 6-3, 185-pound safety is one of the highest-ranked uncommitted players in the 2026 recruiting cycle. His offer sheet is rich with Big Ten and SEC schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State and many more. According to Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' director of scouting, O'Brien could play either receiver or defensive back in college.
"[O'Brien is] viewed by some college coaches as a defensive back and others as a wide receiver, but [his] ceiling appears to be highest as a coverage ace that can shade passing windows and create takeaways...," Ivins wrote.
O'Brien is one of the top targets remaining on Penn State coach James Franklin's recruiting board with 5-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, who is scheduled to visit Penn State this month. Iheanacho, from Georgetown Prep in Maryland, is the nation's highest-ranked interior lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Penn State in the national recruiting rankings
The Nittany Lions' 2026 class fifth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, behind USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson. The Tigers jumped ahead of Penn State following the recent commitment of 4-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney from North Carolina.
Of Penn State's 18 commits, nine are 4-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite. The highest-ranked players are safety Matt Sieg and offensive lineman Kevin Brown, both from Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions' 2026 class lost a 4-star prospect, though to itself, when defensive end Daniel Jennings reclassified to 2025. Jennings, who initially committed to Penn State's 2026 class, graduated early from Princeton High School in West Virginia and will enroll ahead of the 2025 season.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.