Two Penn State Football Freshmen Earn 5-Star Rankings
Penn State football's 2025 recruiting class will feature two 5-star players, according to the latest rankings ahead of National Signing Day. Tight end Andrew Olesh and offensive lineman Malachi Goodman earned 5-star rankings from two national sites just before the 2025 recruiting cycle concludes.
Olesh is a 5-star player according to On3, which also ranks him as the nation's No. 1 tight end. Olesh, from Southern Lehigh High in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, enrolled at Penn State in January. The 6-5, 215-pound tight end initially committed to Michigan before flipping to Penn State in early December. Olesh was a 4-star prospect at the time but recently received his fifth star, according to On3, which ranks the tight end as a top-50 player nationally.
"It was a great process, very stressful at times,” Olesh told Tom Housenick of the Allentown Morning Call during his signing ceremony in December. "But it came down to the wire, and I just went with my heart. I felt like at Penn State, I'm the most comfortable with all coaching staff, all the players I've developed relationships with. ... At the end of the day, I felt like coach [James] Franklin, I'm the most comfortable with. And that's really what it comes down to."
Olesh announced his decision one day before Penn State played Oregon in the Big Ten title game. The top-ranked player in Pennsylvania seeks to join an elite group of tight ends that Penn State has recruited and developed recently, including draft picks Mike Gesicki (2018), Pat Freiermuth (2021), Brenton Strange (2023) and Theo Johnson (2024). Penn State's Tyler Warren won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end last season.
"Being able to keep the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania is very important," Frankin said in December of signing Olesh. "We take a lot of prde in it. I think it makes sense for both parties. It's a win-win. That was a battle. He's an impressive young man ... and has a chance to be a weapon for us here in the near future."
Goodman earned his fifth star from 247Sports, which ranks the offensive lineman as the No. 1 player in New Jersey, the No. 5 offensive tackle in the nation and a top-20 player overall. Goodman was the highest-ranked offensive player in Penn State's class when he committed in September 2024. The 6-6, 310-pound tackle from Paramus Catholic chose Penn State over Georgia, Alabama, USC and Auburn.
Penn State is unlikely to add any players to its 2025 class on National Signing Day, scheduled for Feb. 5. The Nittany Lions have 27 players committed to the class, 14 of whom enrolled in January. Penn State's 2025 recruiting class ranks 15th according to the 247Sports Composite.
