Two Penn State Players Make Emotional Returns in Week 1 Win Over Nevada
They were roommates as freshmen in 2023 and training camp stars in 2024 before getting injured within about a week of each other last season. So for Penn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea and running back Cam Wallace, the Nittany Lions' season-opener connected them even more deeply.
Rappleyea and Wallace returned to the field Saturday for the first time since early 2024, generating welcome-back plays in the Nittany Lions' 46-11 win over Nevada. Rappleyea turned his first touch of the season into a 26-yard reception on which he ran by one defender and around another.
And Wallace delivered perhaps the game's most inspired moment, hurdling a Nevada defender on a play that made Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley proud. Together, Rappleyea and Wallace fought their way back to Penn State's lineup after missing nearly full seasons in 2024. And both appear to be even better for it.
"I was even emotional watching him clear somebody in a game after going through what he went through about a year ago," Rappleyea said. "The reality is, I wouldn’t have wanted to go through the crap I had to go through with anybody else. Being out there with him was really special this weekend."
'I'm back to me'
This is the kind of play Penn State coach James Franklin expected to see from Rappleyea throughout 2024. The redshirt sophomore showed power, determination and quickness for a 251-pound tight end in making a big play on Penn State's final scoring drive vs. the Wolf Pack.
As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Rappleyea earned the start alongside Tyler Warren for Penn State's opener at West Virginia. But Rappleyea sustained a season-ending knee injury just before Penn State's home opener the following week vs. Bowling Green. It was the first major injury of his football career.
"There were definitely days where, watching Luke [Reynolds], Khalil [Dinkins] and Ty go out there and play and do their thing while I was still having my process ,was definitely tough," Rappleyea said. "It just got to the point of knowing that, when I get back, I’m going to be a contributor. That’s not given, but I knew in my heart that I was going to come back and be as good or better than I was before."
Rappleyea said he leaned on sixth-year senior defensive end Zuriah Fisher, who also missed last season with an injury. Fisher told him to trust the rehab process instead of dwelling on the injury. "Think about you," Fisher said.
Rappleyea also had a conversation with former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson at the Orange Bowl in January. At the time, Johnson was a New York Giants rookie wearing a boot and recovering from his own season-ending injury. Johnson had been a tough-but-fair mentor for Rappleyea during his freshman season, which Rappleyea appreciates now even more. "When you get back, just do your thing," Johnson told him.
So he did. Rappleyea was limited through spring drills but returned to training camp ready to practice, albeit with a knee brace. On the first day of camp, Rappleyea lost his first one-on-one rep. Unhappy with that ("disgusted," as he put it), Rappleyea was cleared to practice without the brace a few days later.
"I said, 'I'm good, I'm healthy, I'm back to me,'" Rappleyea said.
'It sure was nice to see Cam'
The sight of Wallace hurdling a defender while wearing No. 26 conjured a connection that analyst Gary Danielson made on the CBS broadcast. "I think Saquon's going to say that one was pretty sweet," Danielson said. And yes, Barkley did. Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia, Barkley smiled when asked about Wallace.
"I loved it, I loved it," Barkley said Monday at his media availability. " I got to talk to him over social media. Moreso just because he had a tough injury the year prior. And just to see how he fought through adversity and be able to get back on the field and be able to make that leap, it's pretty cool."
Wallace did confront a tough injury last season. He was Penn State's No. 3 running back and looked lively in limited action, gaining 63 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. But just over a week after Rappleyea was hurt, Wallace sustained a significant lower-body injury in the Nittany Lions' Week 3 game vs. Kent State.
Penn State does not discuss injury specifics, but Rappleyea called it "quite literally disgusting." Teammates helped carry Wallace off the field in the second half. And Franklin has referred to the long process of Wallace's return.
"It sure was nice to see Cam, right?" Franklin said. "First time he touches the ball, he makes a big-time play. Very proud of him. There is a physical and mental and emotional aspect coming back from that type of injury, so it was pretty cool."
Rappleyea was proud of Wallace as well.
"To see one of my best friends have to struggle like that [was tough], "Rappleyea said. "But also to know, with his tough mentality, that he was going to come back and he was going to be better."