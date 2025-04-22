Two Potential Penn State Sleepers for the 2025 NFL Draft
Penn State’s presence at the 2025 NFL Draft will be dominated by stars Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, who could become the first Nittany Lions duo to be top-10 picks in the same draft since Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington went first and second overall in 2000.
Beyond Carter, Warren and a collection of defensive standouts expected to be Day 2 or 3 picks (Kevin Winston Jr., Jaylen Reed, Kobe King, etc.), Penn State has two potentially underrated NFL prospects who could become solid late-round pickups: cornerback Jalen Kimber and defensive end Amin Vanover.
Kimber’s speed boosts his draft case
Kimber spent his first four college seasons at Georgia and Florida, becoming a starter in 2023 with the Gators. He joined the Nittany Lions for his final season in 2024, starting in 15 games, making 35 tackles and breaking up three passes. The corner’s experience with three high-end programs, and his growth over the past two years, will be valuable at the next level.
“Confidence and physicality [are the] two main things that I think I improved in [at Penn State] because I was an older guy, so I had to go out there and be confident and be a vocal leader out of my group,” Kimber said at Penn State’s Pro Day in March. “Just being able to show that I got more physical here, put on some extra weight, being physical in the run game.”
Kimber boosted his draft stock when he ran a time of 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day, which would have been a top-6 time for the position at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s not a perfect prospect; at 6-0, 184 pounds, Kimber doesn’t offer much power as a tackler. But that kind of speed is certainly valuable to the NFL.
“I don't think people probably expected me to run that fast,” Kimber said. “I knew I would run that fast. Or if they did, I'm glad I was able to mark that off [their] list.”
Kimber said he thought his Pro Day performance “really helped” his draft stock by displaying his speed and fluidity. The NFL Mock Draft Database ranks Kimber as the 567th overall player in the draft, making him a projected undrafted free agent. But experience, versatility and athleticism should be on Kimber’s side as he seeks to break into the late rounds.
“[NFL teams have wanted me] to continue to be physical, continue to show improvement on being physical,” Kimber said. “Everybody pretty much likes how I cover, pretty sticky on the guy that I do cover, and that's just my ultimate goal.”
Vanover is an intriguing prospect
Amin Vanover spent five seasons at Penn State and tried to make it six, but the NCAA denied his eligibility waiver for the 2025 season. Had he returned, Vanover would have played a significant role on the defensive line under new coordinator Jim Knowles. Instead, Vanover will take his talents to the NFL.
“I said to myself, like, ‘If [the waiver doesn't] go through, then I'm already training for Pro Day. But like, if it [does] go through, then I'm just granted with another year and I get the extra eligibility. So I was gonna be prepared one way or another,” Vanover said at Pro Day. “I'm excited for what's next. … Everything happens for a reason.”
With his focus on the NFL, Vanover makes for an interesting prospect considering he’s never had the opportunity for anything more than a rotation role. In 2024, he totaled 3.5 sacks, 21 tackles and a forced fumble. Throughout his time at Penn State, Vanover shared the defensive end position with players like Chop Robinson, Odafe Oweh and Abdul Carter, all eventual first-round picks, assuming Carter’s draft night goes as planned.
Vanover said he thinks his final year with the Nittany Lions helped him prove he “could play with the best of them” no matter where he lined up on the field. His 6-4, 268-pound frame allows him to move around the defensive line, and he ran a 4.76 in the 40 at Pro Day. Versatility, experience and athleticism are all strengths for Vanover entering the draft.
“I'm ready for my opportunity. Wherever you want to put me at, I'm ready to play,” Vanover said. “I can do it all.”
Vanover is the 385th overall player in the NFL Mock Draft Database, making him a projected UDFA like Kimber. But Vanover certainly has the tools to become a success story as a late-round pick. He capped his Penn State career with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks during a College Football Playoff run, when Vanover said he was feeling his most comfortable.
"That was definitely a huge step for me. I mean, that's how I expect to play,” Vanover said. “It's never just about me, it's always about the team.”
The NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay.