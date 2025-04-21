Penn State's Tyler Warren Might Be the Surest Pick in the NFL Draft
Is Penn State's Tyler Warren the surest bet of the 2025 NFL Draft? As the countdown to Green Bay continues, the tight end is growing more and more prominent in the top-10 conversation.
NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called Warren one of the top six players in the entire draft and said the Big Ten tight end of the year would be a "worthy" pick of the New York Jets at No. 7 overall.
"I would take Tyler Warren, and I wouldn't hesitate to take Colston Loveland either," with the Jets' first pick, Jeremiah said on a recent NFL Network conference call. "I think both those guys are worthy of being selected there."
Warren seems to have risen on draft board the past two months, even though he didn't work out at the NFL Combine or Penn State Pro Day. Warren not only brings wide reach and soft hands to the position in the NFL but also has what Jeremiah called a "bully" mentality.
"Warren is just a big, massive bully who is going to wall guys off down the field," Jeremiah said. "I think he's better on the move. Whereas Loveland [from Michigan], if you are talking about gearing down and working back to the quarterback, he's going to be a little more comfortable there.
"Whereas I think Warren, you run him down the seam, you're running on overs, doing those types of things. And he's just a bully when the ball is up in the air, and he's a pain to get on the ground.
[They're] stylistically different. I would give Warren the edge in the run game, but Loveland competes in I would give Warren the edge in the run game, but Loveland competes in that department as well. I have them touching each other on the list, not just in the tight end position but overall. Warren is at six, and Loveland is at seven."
That's a huge grade for the former Nittany Lions tight end, who finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Warren seeks to become the highest-drafted tight end in Penn State history. Ted Kwalick, an All-American tight end at Penn State in the 1960s, was selected seventh overall by San Francisco in 1969.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler grades Warren as the No. 1 tight end and as the No. 8 player overall in his annual draft guide known as "The Beast."
"A high-efficiency pass catcher, Warren moves with light feet, fluid body movements and natural balance, all of which helps him instantly transition from receiver to runner and become a threat with the ball in his hands," Brugler wrote. "He showed improved trust in his hands as a senior and now clamly adjusts to finish catches regardless of the traffic around him."
Moreover, Warren possesses a trait that he could turn into an NFL trade with his 6-5, 256-pound frame. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger discussed it at Penn State Pro Day.
"If they outlaw the tush push, it could be his play," Baldinger said an interview. "I just asked him if he can he take off from the 4-yard line and put the ball over the goal line. He said, 'I can if I can stretch it out,' but [NFL teams] don’t want me to do that.'"
The NFL Draft begins April 26 in Green Bay. Warren will await a phone call with his family at their Virginia home.