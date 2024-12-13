Penn State's Tyler Warren Named College Football's Tight End of the Year
The hype for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren began months before the season. NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that Warren popped on film last year. Chuck Losey, Penn State's strength coach, said that Warren had a chance to "go down as one of the best we've had at that position." And former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson made a prediction.
"I think he has a chance to be an All-American, Mackey Award-winner," Johnson said last spring.
Johnson's prediction proved right. After a record-setting season in Penn State's new-look offense, Warren won the Mackey Award as college football's tight end of the year. Warren was recognized as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
Warren became the first Penn State player to win the Mackey Award, peaking a stretch of exceptional Nittany Lions at the position. Mike Gesicki was a finalist in 2017, and Johnson was a semifinalist last season.
The Big Ten tight end of the year, Warren played the position like no other player in college football this season. He lined up across Penn State's offense, essentially playing six different positions for the Nittany Lions. Warren caught, ran, passed, snapped and even punted the football. He set multiple records, including the Big Ten mark for receptions by a tight end, Penn State career records for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns and 100-yard receiving games. Warren led the nation's Power 4 tight ends in receptions, receiving yards, yards per game and touchdowns.
Before the Big Ten Championship Game, Penn State coach James Franklin pitched Warren not only as the Mackey Award winner but also as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
"He's a beast," Franklin said after Penn State's regular-season finale against Maryland. "... Everybody goes into it saying, you got to stop Tyler Warren. ... No one's done it. They ought to bring the Mackey Award tonight, put it on a private jet, fly it to Tyler Warren, give it to him on Sunday, and then he should get an invitation to New York. He's done it week in and week out. He's a big-time player, and he's doing it when all eyes are on him, and he's the focus of the game plan. So he's a special guy. His humility is impressive. You guys ask him questions, every question he gets, it's an opportunity for him to turn the attention to his teammates. He's a stud."
Warren's story has been one of Penn State's most intriguing this season. Here's a recap:
During the season, Warren told teammates that he wasn't sure as a freshman whether he'd even play for the Nittany Lions. How Tyler Warren launched a Heisman Trophy campaign from a kernel of self-doubt,
Why did Warren merit Heisman consideration? Check out his body of work.
Penn State offensive coordinator found a muse in Warren, the player around whom he could build an offense.
Remember Warren's snap, catch, touchdown at USC? Here's the story behind that remarkable play.
