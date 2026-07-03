What James Armstrong's Commitment Means for Penn State's 2028 Recruiting Class

With a commitment from 4-star quarterback James Armstrong, Penn State offered some recruiting insight on multiple fronts Thursday. Penn State coach Matt Campbell secured a very early commitment for the 2028 recruiting class at his most important position, underscoring how much value he placed on Armstrong in the class.

Armstrong, who will be a junior at Hopewell High in western Pennsylvania, announced his commitment July 2 after a short burst recruiting process during which he received a long list of offers. Armstrong chose Penn State over Kentucky and Pitt but also has earned offers from Georgia, Auburn, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Arkansas, among many others.

Armstrong is an intriguing prospect and a consequential commitment for Campbell, who wants to recruit nationally while also retaining a strong presence in Pennsylvania. Though he hasn't promised to "dominate the state," Campbell has made clear how much he values the region from a talent and development perspective.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB James Armstrong has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 225 QB chose the Nittany Lions over Kentucky and Pitt



He’s ranked as a Top 10 QB in the 2028 Rivals300



“I’m home, WE ARE 🦁”https://t.co/HdRFCHKrRK pic.twitter.com/6gcIeMYFIx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 2, 2026

Armstrong (6-3, 220 pounds) already is the top-ranked quarterback in Pennsylvania for the 2028 cycle and and 10th-rated nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He also is the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the class, according to ESPN.

Armstrong recently became the first sophomore to be named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's boys athlete of the year, a significant achievement. The award dates to 1973 and has been won by football players such as Dan Marino and LaVar Arrington, but no sophomore had won the award. Here's what made Armstrong stand out.

The three-sport athlete threw for 2,217 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Hopewell football team and was an all-conference quarterback. He also rushed for 739 yards and 17 scores and produced a memorable 609-yard performance in one game.

In basketball, Armstrong averaged a superb combo of 19.8 points and 14 rebounds per game, leading Hopewell to a playoff spot. He also led the Hopewell baseball team with a .382 batting average, guiding the Vikings to a berth in the PIAA quarterfinals.

In getting an early commitment from Armstrong, Campbell signaled that Penn State is prepared to be a dominant player in Pennsylvania recruiting. Campbell spent his first six months on campus developing relationships with coaches and programs statewide, so the 2027 class is a little slight on Pennsylvania talent.

Penn State has commitments from just one of the state's top 15 players in 2027: 4-star defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery of Archbishop Ryan in Philadelphia. But with Armstrong's commitment, Penn State's 2028 class already has commitments from two of the top five. Armstrong joined Erie McDowell receiver Deonte Flemings Jr. in committing early to Penn State's 2028 class.

Armstrong further represents an important commitment in terms of quarterbacks. Campbell and his staff worked methodically to earn a commitment from 2027 quarterback Will Wood, who joined the class in May. With Armstrong, Campbell moved quickly in identifying, scouting and offering his 2028 quarterback.

"The quarterback and the head coach better be linked at the hip, because I feel like the quarterback has got to have the leadership ability, the toughness and the grit to control the locker room," Campbell said. "I think you’re always looking for the right intangibles that way. Everybody likes fast, everybody likes arm strength, but those things don’t win. What wins is grit, toughness, character and the ability to lead others around. The locker room always know who the quarterback should be."

Full sophomore season highlights

6’3 225lbs dual threat qb

2350 yds passing (+1200 from last szn)

760 rushing 125 carries (last 4 games hurt)

37 total touchdowns 3 interceptions

7-4

Looking forward to next szn!!!!https://t.co/nZEBVmzlqL@PghSportsNow @210ths @jarma72… pic.twitter.com/tAKbWuoKf1 — James “Booboo” Armstrong 4🌟 (@Armstrong_Qb) November 9, 2025

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