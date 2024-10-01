What James Franklin Said Before the Penn State-UCLA Game
Penn State coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference Monday to recap the Illinois game and discuss the upcoming matchup with UCLA. The No. 9 Nittany Lions improved to 4-0 with a 2107 win over the Illini. Penn State willl host UCLA for the first time as Big Ten opponents.
Here's a look at what Franklin said about the Bruins, his offensive line, the kicking situation and more.
On the UCLA Bruins: I was unaware that ... in our last five matchups against UCLA, we're 1-4. I did not expect that. Coach [DeShaun] Foster, obviously has got a lot of history at UCLA. Although he's a first-year head coach, he has a ton of history there. You know, [it's] a team that is still kind of trying to kind of find their way. Offensively, defensively, and special teams, you see them do some really nice things at times. Played really, really well against Hawai'i. Did some things against Indiana, LSU, and Oregon that were impressive at times. But obviously it is going to be a challenge for us with them coming into our place. Also them dealing with travel.
... I've known [offensive coordinator] Eric Bieniemy professionally for a long time. As an offensive coordinator, he's got as good of a resume as there is. You know, 23 years of experience, first year as offensive coordinator at UCLA. They do a ton of really good things. Creative. You're going to see 11 personnel, going to see 12 personnel, going to see 21 personnel, 22 personnel, all of it. Very pro style in kind of how they operate.
RELATED: A Penn State injury update ahead of the UCLA game
On the offensive line: All things considered, that we had three guys that are playing in the NFL
right now off last year's team, I think [they played] very well. I think that's a credit to Coach [Phil] Trautwein and [analysts] Frank Leonard and Bill Queisert. Those guys have done a really good job, as well as the players. I think Nick Dawkins is a big storyline there as well. Guy that's been waiting for his opportunity and his time, and we had high expectations for him. I actually think he's probably playing better than we anticipated. Not only physically but mentally in terms of calls and leadership. He's been really good. ... We were able to run the ball and do it in a very physical way. Not only the O-line but also the running backs. There was some punishing runs that Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and Tyler Warren as well. There was some physical runs. I've been pleased with that group.
On defensive end Abdul Carter: The good thing is, it's just going to get better. The transition from linebacker to defensive end is a significant one. He's done some really good things already, but as he gets more comfortable there, and then like you saw last week, we started to put more on his plate where we're doing different things, whether it's just one time lining him up on the left, another time on the right — at defensive end. Just that alone so they can't game plan him and know where exactly he's going to be. Or whether it's having him spy the quarterback and add-on in the blitz. Whether it's lining him up over the center or guard and trying to get him matched up on running backs, which is what the offense doesn't want to happen. As this goes on, as he continues to get more comfortable playing defensive end, but then as the coaches find more and more creative ways to use him, I think that's the exciting part. That's the fun part. I think just going to see him become more and more impactful each week.
On the field-goal kicking competition: When we're talking about kicking, it's not kicking, because
we’ve been punting fairly well in particular, and have been kicking off fairly well. It's field goals.
But the question was, are we kicking better in practice than we were in the game? Yeah, I mean,
obviously we decide who the starter is at every position based on practice. So, Sander [Sahaydak] had won the job. He won it during training camp. Won the job this season. All the data and the statistics back that up. During the spring it was a closer battle. Then, Sander slowly but surely took the lead. But it was close. I think everybody felt comfortable that that was the right decision. So, we'll factor all of that in this week in making the decision. It will be a competition. Won't just be a competition just based on just practice data alone. You have to factor in the game data as well. But we'll go from there. Yeah, obviously he was the starting kicker for a reason, and up to this point, or at least before that, most the data we had was practice data.
On linebacker DaKaari Nelson making his first start vs. Illinois: The light has really gone on for him and that happens for players at different points in their career. He started like most of them, on special teams. He was having success on special teams. That success has bled into defense and he's having success there. The transition from safety to linebacker is something that he's embraced and trusted us on. I think he's having a lot of fun right now playing football and having success. He's been acknowledged publicly multiple times in front of his peers about how well he's doing and how proud of him we are. That's not an easy transition. Just like we talk about Abdul [Carter] going from linebacker to defensive end. That's a very different world. It's obvious this is the right position for him and he's doing some really good things.
No. 9 Penn State hosts UCLA at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. FOX will televise.
More Penn State Football
James Franklin wants Penn State to take a "significant step" this week
What they said after Penn State's win over Illinois