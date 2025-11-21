What to Know About Potential Penn State Coaching Candidate Bob Chesney
Penn State has embarked on one of college football’s most high-profile coaching searches to replace James Franklin, who was fired Oct. 12. Athletic Director Pat Kraft promised a nationwide search for the coach he said possesses a “vision of championships.”
Penn State is hiring a football coach for the first time since 2014, when Franklin replaced Bill O’Brien. It’s a situation no one thought Penn State would be in this year, but there’s certainly talent to choose from.
We’re scouring the list of candidates for the opening at Penn State. In the latest edition of our profile series, we spotlight James Madison coach Bob Chesney and whether he’s a fit for the Nittany Lions.
Bob Chesney at a glance
- School: James Madison
- Age: 48
- Hometown: Kulpmont, Pennsylvania
- Head coaching experience: Second year at James Madison, six years at Holy Cross
- Where he has coached: Chesney spent his early career at smaller schools, including Division III programs Norwich, Delaware Valley and King’s College. He became a first-time head coach at Division III Salve Regina in 2010, then moved up to Division II Assumption in 2013. After five years with Assumption, Chesney moved to FCS Holy Cross, where he spent six seasons before replacing Curt Cignetti at James Madison in 2024.
What to know about Bob Chesney
While Chesney has little Division I experience, his resume is impressive. At Salve Regina, he spearheaded three consecutive winning seasons at a program that came off eight straight losing years prior to his arrival.
At Assumption, Chesney led the Greyhounds to a 44-16 record in five years. Chesney was a two-time Northeast-10 Conference Coach of the Year and led Assumption to five straight winning seasons. The program had just two in its previous 17 years. He also made the playoffs in his final three seasons with the Greyhounds.
At Holy Cross, Chesney was a three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year and the AFCA FCS Region 1 Coach of the Year in 2022, when he led the Crusaders to their third undefeated regular season and an FCS quarterfinal berth for the first time in 40 years.
And then at James Madison, taking over a roster depleted by Cignetti’s move to Indiana, Chesney went 9-4 in 2024 with a bowl win. This season, JMU is 9-1, and Chesney has college football wondering whether the team should be a playoff contender.
Chesney’s name is turning up in multiple coaching searches beyond Penn State’s. UCLA, for instance, is expected to make a run at the JMU coach. He will have options after this season.
Why Bob Chesney would fit at Penn State
For starters, he’s a winner. Chesney has built a notable resume, winning 141 games as a head coach in various settings. He has turned struggling programs into contenders quickly just about everywhere he has coached.
Chesney fits the ethos of Penn State that Kraft described in October as representing “the toughness, the blue-collar work ethic and the class that defines this institution.” Watch Chesney discuss building toughness with Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh. This is exactly what Kraft wants to hear.
Further, Chesney’s arrival at JMU mirrors what the next coach at Penn State will face. Chesney did not need to rebuild James Madison, a former FCS power that Cignetti helped make a viable FBS program. Chesney has extended that success, going 18-5 so far in two seasons. And how about that 70-50 win over North Carolina in 2024?
The parallels to following Franklin at Penn State are there. Chesney wouldn’t be rebuilding; he’d be tasked with elevating, something he has done at JMU, as The Athletic covered in a lengthy profile.
It also won't hurt that Chesney is from Pennsylvania, played Division III football at Dickinson and understands the region. Though he has recruited players with far different athletic profiles, Chesney could scale his ties to recruiting at Penn State.
Why Bob Chesney might not fit at Penn State
It’s not so much about fit; Chesney and Penn State seem like a perfect fit. It’s more about Chesney’s readiness. He has just two years of Division I experience and hasn’t run a program near Penn State’s size. Chesney hasn’t coached against a Big Ten team, much less coached for one.
The timing for Penn State and Chesney might not be there quite yet.
Bottom line
Everyone looking for the next Curt Cignetti is looking at Chesney. If Kraft wants a hometown hire who has high upside and high risk, Chesney is his guy. The resume turns heads, but is it enough for him to get an offer at Penn State? With the list of candidates narrowing, it certainly is. Chesney could be the home-run hire for Kraft and the Nittany Lions.
