USC Faces Uncertainty As Penn State Turns Up Heat On Coach D’Anton Lynn

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn might be leaving coach Lincoln Riley's staff as CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Lynn is "the target" for the same position with the Penn State Nittany Lions under newly hired coach Matt Campbell. Lynn played cornerback at Penn State from 2008-11.

Campbell has hired a few coaches already, including offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, secondary coach Deon Broomfield, and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith is also set to stay on the Nittany Lions' staff.

Jan 02, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback D'Anton Lynn (8) during the game against the Houston Cougars at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Houston won 30-14. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Trojans defensive coordinator was scheduled to speak with the media during the week, but USC announced on Wednesday that Lynn would not make his appearance. The Trojans are currently preparing to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl, but finding a new defensive coordinator might be added onto USC coach Lincoln Riley's to-do list.

Still, what will USC's defense look like without Lynn? Some of USC's defensive staff could shuffle as a result, and the stakes will be high for Riley to find a defensive coordinator that can build upon the improvement made under Lynn.

The decision is already an important one, but the Trojans' momentum heading into 2026 must also be taken into consideration. Despite losing key pieces to the NFL Draft like wide receivers Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and defensive back Kamari Ramsey, the Trojans have already announced a number of pivotal re-signings for the 2026 season, including quarterback Jayden Maiava and defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

D'Anton Lynn's Coaching Resume, Impact at USC

Penn State hired an offensive-minded coach in coach Matt Campbell, but the Nittany Lions also chose not to retain Jim Knowles after making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football before the 2025 season. Consequently, the door was opened for Lynn's alma mater to pursue him once again.

Lynn began his coaching career in the NFL, spending time with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore Ravens. Lynn was the defensive backs coach for Baltimore before UCLA hired him to be the Bruins defensive coordinator in February of 2023.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. | Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

MORE: Why LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Decision Raises a Big Question for USC’s Jayden Maiava

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The year before Lynn arrived at UCLA, the Bruins' scoring defense ranked No. 90 in the country surrendering an average of 29 points per game. In 2023, UCLA jumped up to No. 14, allowing only 18.4 points per game under Lynn. The improvement was noted by many, including Riley, who ultimately hired Lynn away from the Trojans' crosstown rival.

During his time at USC, Lynn made another quick impact. In 2023, while Lynn was with the Bruins, USC's scoring defense ranked No. 121 out of 133 teams. USC allowed 34.4 points per game in 2023, but Lynn and the Trojans lowered that number to 24.1 points per game, No. 56 in the country.

Lincoln Riley on D'Anton Lynn

Earlier in the season, Riley was asked about Lynn's potential as a future head coach in college football after UCLA fired coach DeShaun Foster. Lynn was linked to the Bruins job, but nothing ever materialized. Still, Riley gave a glowing review of the USC defensive coordinator:

“I think he (Lynn) certainly has the capability to (be a head coach). I want our guys to be able to get those opportunities. We have success, then people are going to get opportunities,” Riley said. “Whether it’s our players having a chance to move on and play in the NFL or it’s our staff members having an opportunity that jumps up and could help further their career."

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"If D’Anton wants to be a head coach, he would be a really good one,” Riley said.

Recommended Articles