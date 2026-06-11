What We Learned From Penn State Football's Latest Roster Update

Penn State has released an updated 2026 football roster that provides a few new insights into the new Nittany Lions. After a set of spring practices that head coach Matt Campbell called productive, Penn State is in the summer workout period before beginning training camp in early August.

So what's new about Penn State's 102-player roster from the latest update? Here's what we learned from giving it a thorough look:

Penn State awaits the arrival of four freshmen

Eleven of the 15 players Penn State signed to its 2026 recruiting class were on campus for winter workouts and spring drills. That included quarterbacks Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans and receiver Amarion Jackson, who ESPN called one of the top 100 newcomers in college football this season.

The last four 2026 signees are set to enroll this summer but are not yet on the roster. Two players potentially to watch early are defensive end Elijah Reeder and punter Lucas Tenbrock. Reeder was a 4-star edge rusher in New Jersey who Campbell called a "hidden gem" when he quietly signed with Iowa State last December. Reeder then flipped to Penn State and has a chance to earn playing time.

Tenbrock, from Illinois. also initially signed with Iowa State before following Campbell to Penn State. He will compete with Mississippi State transfer Nathan Tiyce for the starting role this fall.

A returning running back makes more gains

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. runs with the ball during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Quinton Martin Jr. made a statement in the Pinstripe Bowl, topping 100 yards rushing in his first game of the season, and then made another by staying at Penn State. In doing so, Martin assured Campbell that he would add weight and maintain it, which had been an issue for him at Penn State. Martin seems to be improving toward that goal.

Martin checks in at 6-1, 212 pounds on Penn State's updated roster, up eight pounds from his March listing. During spring drills, Martin said he was closely following his new nutrition program, and Campbell noticed results.

"I think he has been purposeful and intentful, and you saw that even in his weight," Campbell said. "I think he's done a great job in terms of adding weight and consistently keeping that on."

Changes on the offensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins greets fans outside Beaver Stadium before the 2025 Blue-White game. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After bulking up for spring practice, several offensive linemen since have shed some weight before summer. Among the more notable is Cooper Cousins, who's down 10 pounds to 320. Penn State's projected starting right guard will play in that 320-330 range where he's most comfortable. He was listed at 311 on the 2025 Penn State roster.

Redshirt freshman lineman Vaea Ikakoula, an Iowa State transfer, has lost 13 pounds since spring and is now listed at 326. Reserve tackle Donnie Harbour is down seven pounds to 333.

After missing spring drills, projected starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh checks in at 334, just two pounds above where he was listed for spring. Meanwhile, Garrett Sexton, who played tackle in Donkoh's absence, is up 15 pounds to 315, a major move for the redshirt sophomore who likely will be the No. 2 at the position.

Changes at defensive tackle

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Siale Taupaki during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Rose Bowl. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Penn State strategically added big defensive tackles through the portal to play in coordinator D'Anton Lynn's system that prioritizes size in the middle. Some of those tackles made some body changes during the spring.

UCLA transfer Siale Taupaki is down 11 pounds to 326 on the latest roster update. Taupaki played for Lynn in 2023 and knows what the coordinator values from his tackles.

Fellow UCLA transfer Keanu Williams, listed at 329 on the spring roster, is down to 317 on the update. And former Utah tackle Dallas Vakalahi has lost 11 pounds, checking in at 326.

Two defensive ends to watch

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) tackles Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman during a game at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Transfer edge rusher Alexander McPherson, who saw a lot of action for Colorado's defense last season, is up nine pounds to 254 on the latest roster update. He's also 6-6, bringing size and extensive reach to the position.

Freshman Jackson Ford also made gains this spring, adding 12 pounds to check in at 264. Ford is another young edge rusher to watch at a position that could be wide open for the Nittany Lions. He was the only player in Penn State's 2026 recruiting class who remained committed from his announcement to signing day.

And a quick finishing note on tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who missed spring drills with an injury. He's listed at 242 pounds, down nine from the spring roster, and is expected to be ready for camp.

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