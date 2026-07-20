One Question for Every Projected Penn State Defensive Starter This Season

D'Anton Lynn's homecoming as Penn State's defensive coordinator is a lovely story, but it ends Sept. 5, when the Nittany Lions host Marshall at Beaver Stadium. After that, Lynn's story will be defined by the success rate of his new defense.

Penn State's offensive lineup is easier to project before training camp, since Matt Campbell largely imported Iowa State's to State College. But the defense faces more competitive position groups, particularly on the defensive line, and missed a bunch of players this spring.

Further, each position has questions. Here's our look at Penn State's potential defensive lineup, based on this depth chart, and one question for each spot.

Defensive end Alexander McPherson

Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Alexander McPherson (98) celebrates a defensive play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he build on a productive spring?

As we'll see, Penn State conducted an offseason rebuild on its defensive line. McPherson is one of two transfer edge rushers with an opportunity to step out this season.

Campbell and the defensive staff thought McPherson, a sophomore from Colorado, was among their more underrated transfer signees. Since then, McPherson had a positive spring and added nine pounds (he's 254) to a strong frame.

McPherson drew Campbell's attention last year, when he made four solo tackles against Iowa State. How he develops will be one major litmus test for the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim

Picture of the week: Sunday at the @SOPennsylvania run —on a cold day he walked my Mom into the Stadium—no one asked him to do it, no one told him to do it. It’s the things we do when no one is looking that reveal character. pic.twitter.com/6PNlwwE1vC — Jay Paterno (@JayPaterno) April 29, 2026

The question: Is the hype real?

Few players generated more positive spring reviews than Nnodim, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle from Oklahoma State. Position coach Ikaika Malloe called him a "pit bull," offensive lineman Cooper Cousins called him an "absolute bruiser" and strength coach Reid Kagy said he has become a "glue guy."

Yes, that was Nnodim walking Sue Paterno on the field during the Beaver Stadium Special Olympics Run in April. He has been an outstanding culture addition to Penn State's roster (singing "Happy Birthday" to everyone in the program) and will be a standout if he lives up to the early reviews.

Defensive tackle Siale Taupaki

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Siale Taupaki competes in an exercise bike race during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Is Year 8 the charm?

Taupaki is one of Penn State's most fascinating transfers. He spent seven (!) years at UCLA, where he played for Lynn in 2023, before joining the Nittany Lions' roster. He's the only player on Penn State's roster who took a COVID year bonus and got two more years because of multiple injuries. Taupaki even played offensive line for the Bruins at one point.

Now here he is, seeking to emerge at a position group with five newcomers. Defensive tackle is the second biggest question mark on Penn State's roster (behind edge rusher), and Taupaki is among the biggest subset of questions at the position.

"I owe this to myself,’” Taupaki said earlier this iear. “I’m just owing it to myself at the end of the day because it’s something that I truly deserve that I finally got to see first-hand. And that’s another reason why I came to Penn State, because I wanted to not just grow physically and mentally, but also spiritually."

Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Ikenna Ezeogu, left, jokes around with a teammate during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he be a full-time defensive end?

Ezeogu, a 275-pound redshirt senior, played end and tackle for Iowa State last season, roughly splitting his snaps between positions. That will change at Penn State, where he should spend the majority of his time on the edge.

Ezeogu started all 12 games but made just one sack, though that wasn't his primary role. The Nittany Lions need pressure off the edge, and Ezeogu will compete for reps with Yvan Kemajou and Max Granville. Still, he's the most experienced player in the room and has the tools and size for the position.

Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: When will he be ready?

Rojas' 2025 ACL tear was among the dominant defensive stories last year and will linger into the 2026 season. Kagy said that Rojas is progressing well, and the linebacker himself has said he'll return "better than people expect."

Rojas is one of two players Penn State could build its defense around this season, so his health is essential. He has the three-game non-conference schedule to get his playing legs back, but Penn State will need him at full strength for the Big Ten opener vs. Wisconsin.

Linebacker Caleb Bacon

Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Caleb Bacon pursues Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he match his Iowa State productivity?

Bacon, who walked on at Iowa State without much FBS recruiting attention, blossomed into a first-rate linebacker. He led the Cyclones with three sacks last year and made 9.5 tackles for loss in a defense that had productive linebackers.

Bacon now is part of a deep position group at Penn State, which includes returners Rojas and Alex Tatsch. He was very productive for Campbell at Iowa State. Can he be as productive in the Big Ten?

Linebacker Kooper Ebel

Iowa State Cyclones linebackers Kooper Ebel (47) and Caleb Bacon (26) celebrates a defensive stop vs. the TCU Horned Frogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he stay on the field?

Ebel was another highly productive linebacker for Iowa State last season. He tied for the team lead in tackles (77) and made 8.5 for losses. He'll play an important role for Lynn and the Nittany Lions, but it might not be on every down.

Penn State likely will float a lot of five-man secondaries at opposing teams to get Zion Tracy onto the field. Campbell didn't call Tracy one of the best football players he has ever coached only to watch him sit. With Tracy grabbing screen time, Ebel and perhaps Bacon might play different roles.

Cornerback Audavion Collins

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins prepares to compete in a medicine ball toss during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he keep motivating himself with the "underdog" mindset?

Collins is the veteran cornerback in Penn State's secondary, a fifth-year senior and returning starter who said he's been an "underdog my whole life." Collins has outplayed his recruiting ranking (926th nationally in 2022) and is poised to be one of Penn State's top secondary playmakers.

After starting his career at Mississippi State, Collins has become the leader of a deep cornerback room filled with young talent. He'll get a snap-count challenge from redshirt freshman Jahmir Joseph and maybe even true freshman Josiah Zayas. But Collins said "it's my room" of the cornerbacks, indicating that he plans to be the top presence.

Safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr.(31) runs with the ball after a interception against Kansas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Could he bloom into a first-round pick?

Neal, who started 12 games at Iowa State last season, already is getting first-round projections in the 2027 NFL Draft. It's early for that, but Neal has the depth of game and versatility to become a disruptor.

He's another player Lynn will use on blitzes, just as Iowa State did last year. Neal made 11 tackles for loss has an opportunity to expand on that. As Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick wrote, Neal is an impact box safety with physicality and range.

Safety Jeremiah Cooper

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (81) and defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The question: Will he be ready, Part II?

Like Rojas, Cooper is coming off a 2025 ACL tear that sidelined him for spring drills. In fact, he and Rojas quickly bonded during rehab. When healthy, Cooper is one of the best players Campbell signed from Iowa State.

He's a two-time all-Big 12 safety who played cornerback last year before the injury. Cooper and Neal immediately form one of the Big Ten's best safety combos, and Cooper is the most important player Penn State fans haven't seen yet.

Cornerback Daryus Dixson

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson (5) celebrates after a defensive stop against Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Is Dixson ready to be a lockdown corner?

Terry Smith spent a year raving about Dixson's freshman season in which he made two starts and played in all 13 games. Smith also made sure Dixson returned.

"From the time I took over [as interim head coach], we knew he was going to be a guy that you have to keep in the program," Smith said.

The sophomore will start opposite Collins and, if he progresses, could ultimately be the best cornerback in the room. But Dixson has some seasoning to gather before claiming lockdown-corner status.

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