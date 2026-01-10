Where to Find Your Favorite Penn State Nittany Lions in the NFL Playoffs

While Penn State continues to shape its roster for the 2026 season, a big collection of former Nittany Lions will begin postseason battles of their own on Saturday in the NFL playoffs.

Fifty Penn State alumni were on NFL rosters during the 2025 regular season, with 27 remaining in pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy. In addition to the players, two Penn Staters — Los Angeles Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman and tight ends coach Jeff Carpenter — will attempt to lead their team to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

Here are some other fun tidbits about Penn State’s players in the NFL postseason.

RELATED: Penn State's Pinstripe Bowl victory was a record-setter

Team with most Penn State alumni

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) puts on an AFC South Champions hat. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars led all teams in the regular season, and now all teams in the postseason, with four former Nittany Lions: wide receiver Parker Washington, tight end Brenton Strange, offensive lineman Sal Wormley and defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Washington led Jaguars receivers with 847 yards, 58 receptions and five touchdowns, as well as owning the longest catch on the team of 63 yards against the Broncos in Week 16.

Strange was third on the team in receiving yards (540), receptions (46) and touchdowns (three), despite playing in 12 games.

Best offensive 2025 regular season by a Penn State alumni

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As expected, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley posted the most yards and touchdowns by a former Nittany Lion, reaching 1,413 total yards and nine scores despite what many considered a down year.

He also received the most volume of any Penn State alum, amassing 280 carries and 317 total touches throughout the regular season. Former Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren was second with 82 total touches.

Barkley’s theatrics will likely continue in the postseason, as he elevates his game when the lights are brightest. During last year’s Super Bowl run, Barkley totaled 574 yards and five touchdowns, including 499 on the ground and three games of 100+ rushing yards.

Most former Nittany Lions in a Wild Card game

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) celebrates after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There is a two-way tie between Sunday’s Jaguars-Bills and Eagles-49ers games, as each will see as many as six Penn State alumni touch the field. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, the longest-tenured Nittany Lion in the NFL at 12 seasons, and offensive lineman Connor McGovern will play for the Bills.

For the Eagles-49ers game, Philadelphia has Barkley, wide receiver Jahan Dotson and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields. The 49ers’ roster features safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle Kevin Givens and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

The games that would feature the most Penn State alumni would be a Jacksonville-Pittsburgh matchup in the AFC bracket or a Jacksonville-Philadelphia or Jacksonville-San Francisco Super Bowl. Each potential matchup game would feature seven former Nittany Lions.

Best chance for a Nittany Lion to win a Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern and quarterback Josh Allen celebrate in the end zone. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This edition of the NFL playoffs is shaping up to be a wild one with no clear favorite. The Seattle Seahawks are the current odds leaders on DraftKings at +330, putting former Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll in contention for his first championship.

However, with star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson out of the postseason, many analysts and fans believe this is the year Bills quarterback Josh Allen must capitalize and win his first Super Bowl. That would give Jones and McGovern a championship chance. The Bills have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The Eagles, who feature the most Nittany Lions on an NFC team, are +950 to repeat, holding the fifth-best odds and third-lowest in the NFC.

Rookies in the postseason

Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (23) celebrates after a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Safety Jaylen Reed and Wormley are the two Penn State rookies to make the postseason. Reed made it with the Texans, and Wormley with the Jaguars, both AFC South teams. Reed sustained an injury in Week 12 that required surgery, but the former Nittany Lions safety was designated to return to practice this week and is trending toward playing.

Warren and the Colts were near locks to make the playoffs midseason, as they started 7-1, but an injury to quarterback Daniel Jones derailed their campaign.

Penn State players on NFL postseason rosters

Buffalo Bills: DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Dan Chisena, Nick Scott

Chicago Bears: Ryan Bates, Jaquan Brisker

Green Bay Packers: Micah Parsons, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Jaylen Reed, Juice Scruggs

Jacksonville Jaguars: Austin Johnson, Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, Sal Wormley

Los Angeles Chargers: Odafe Oweh

Los Angeles Rams: Jesse Luketa

New England Patriots: Caedan Wallace

Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley. Tariq Castro-Fields, Jahan Dotson

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Daequan Hardy, Joey Porter Jr.

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown, Kevin Givens, Yetur Gross-Matos

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Footballl