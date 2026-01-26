Who's Representing Penn State at Super Bowl LX?

Penn State will add another Super Bowl ring to its alumni trophy case this year, as two former Nittany Lions will be part of Super Bowl LX. Seattle Seahawks long snapper Chris Stoll will meet New England Patriots offensive lineman Caeden Wallace on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, to see who adds their name to Penn State's Super Bowl champions list.

Penn State football lettermen have won a total of 65 Super Bowl rings, with Saquon Barkley, Jahan Dotson and Tariq-Castro Fields earning theirs with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. In addition, former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan won two Super Bowls as a tight end with the New England Patriots.

Stoll, who won the 2022 Patrick Mannelly Award as college football's top long snapper, is in his third season with the Seahawks. He has been the team's primary long snapper this season and celebrated Sunday when the Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game at home vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Wallace, in his second season as an offensive tackle with the Patriots, has played in four games this season. New England selected Wallace in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stoll and Wallace continue Penn State's streak of 16 consecutive Super Bowls with at least one former player on a roster. The last Super Bowl without a Nittany Lion was Super Bowl 54 in 2010, when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts.

Penn State in the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LX marks the 55th game with a Penn State player on a roster. Here's a look at Penn State's Super Bowl history. Winners are noted with an asterisk:

Super Bowl I: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*; Harrison Rosdahl, Kansas City

Super Bowl II: Dave Robinson, Green Bay*

Super Bowl III: Ralph Baker, New York Jets*; Glenn Ressler, Baltimore

Super Bowl V: Glenn Ressler, Baltimore*

Super Bowl VII: Bruce Bannon, Miami

Super Bowl VIII: Bruce Bannon, Miami*

Super Bowl IX: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl X: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Super Bowl XI: Dave Rowe, Ted Kwalick, Oakland*

Super Bowl XII: Tom Rafferty, Dallas*

Super Bowl XIII: Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*; Tom Rafferty, Dallas

Super Bowl XIV: Matt Bahr, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh*

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker (59) Jack Ham attempts to stop Dallas Cowboys running back (26) Preston Pearson during Super Bowl X at the Orange Bowl. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Super Bowl XV: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Oakland*; Bob Torrey, Philadelphia

Super Bowl XVI: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XVII: Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington*; Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami

Super Bowl XVIII: Chris Bahr, Matt Millen, Jim Romano, Los Angeles Raiders*; Larry Kubin, Rich Milot, Washington

Super Bowl XIX: Jimmy Cefalo, Paul Lankford, Miami

Super Bowl XX: Mike Hartenstine, Matt Suhey, Chicago*; Jon Williams, New England

Super Bowl XXI: Brad Benson, New York Giants*; Stan Short, Denver

Super Bowl XXII: Rich Milot, Washington*

Super Bowl XXIII: Pete Kugler, San Francisco*

Super Bowl XXIV: Pete Kugler, Matt Millen, San Francisco*

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Matt Millen (54) reacts after a play against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXIV at the Superdome. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Super Bowl XXV: Matt Bahr, Bob Mrosko, New York Giants*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Mike Alexander, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVI: Andre Collins, Tim Johnson, Matt Millen, Washington*; Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVII: Shane Conlan, Mitch Frerotte, Keith Goganious, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXVIII: Keith Goganious, Buffalo

Super Bowl XXX: Darren Perry, Eric Ravotti, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl XXXI: Marco Rivera, Green Bay*; Sam Gash & Todd Rucci, New England

Super Bowl XXXII: Marco Rivera & Brett Conway, Green Bay

Super Bowl XXXIV: Terry Killens, Mike Archie, Tennessee

Super Bowl XXXV: Sam Gash & Kim Herring, Baltimore*; Kerry Collins, Joe Jurevicius, Brandon Short, New York Giants

Super Bowl XXXVI: Kim Herring, Tyoka Jackson, St. Louis

Super Bowl XXXVII: Joe Jurevicius, Tampa Bay*

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Shawn Mayer, New England*

Super Bowl XXXIX: Justin Kurpeikis, New England*; Eric McCoo, Philadelphia

Super Bowl XL: Jeff Hartings, Pittsburgh*; Bobby Engram, Joe Jurevicius, Seattle

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher greets center Jeff Hartings on the field before the start of Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Super Bowl XLI: John Gilmore, Robbie Gould, Chicago

Super Bowl XLII: Jay Alford, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Kyle Brady, New England

Super Bowl XLIII: Sean McHugh, Scott Paxson, Pittsburgh*; Levi Brown, Arizona

Super Bowl XLV: Andrew Quarless, Green Bay*; Jeremy Kapinos, Pittsburgh

Super Bowl XLVI: Jimmy Kennedy, Kareem McKenzie, New York Giants*; Rich Ohrnberger, New England

Super Bowl XLVII: NaVorro Bowman, San Francisco

Super Bowl XLVIII: Jordan Hill & Michael Robinson, Seattle*

Super Bowl XLIX: Garry Gilliam & Jordan Hill, Seattle

Super Bowl 50: Jordan Norwood, Denver*

Super Bowl LI: Chris Hogan, New England* (Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State)

Super Bowl LII: Stefen Wisniewski, Philadelphia*; Chris Hogan, New England

Super Bowl LIII: Chris Hogan, New England*; Garrett Sickels, Los Angeles

Super Bowl LIV: Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas, Kansas City*; Robbie Gould, Anthony Zettel, Kevin Givens, San Francisco

Super Bowl LV: Chris Godwin*, Donovan Smith*, A.Q. Shipley*, Tampa Bay; Stefen Wisniewski, Kansas City

Super Bowl LVI: Nick Scott*, Grant Haley*, Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) joins the celebration after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LVII: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia

Super Bowl LVIII: Ji'Ayir Brown, Kevin Givens, San Francisco; Donovan Smith, Kansas City

Super Bowl LIX: Saquon Barkley*, Jahan Dotson*, Tariq Castro-Fields*, Philadelphia; Hunter Nourzad, Kansas City

Super Bowl LX: Chris Stoll, Seattle; Caedan Wallace, New England

