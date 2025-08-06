Why Former Syracuse Receiver Trebor Pena Sought Change at Penn State
After five years at Syracuse, Trebor Pena wanted to make himself uncomfortable, so he transferred to Penn State. With NFL aspirations, the sixth-year wide receiver is using this change to better prepare himself for the next level.
“I was used to how things ran [at Syracuse],” Pena said, explaining his decision to transfer. “You know, in the NFL, it’s different. You can be in one spot next year, the next spot the next year. So I felt like I wanted to go through a change to kind of get myself prepared and also put myself in a different position.”
In Syracuse’s 2024 offense, Pena was Kyle McCord’s most targeted receiver, leading the ACC with 84 receptions and posting a career-high 941 yards with nine touchdowns. It’s no secret that Penn State needed more reliable wide receivers, and Pena brings speed, versatility, and experience to the Nittany Lions’ offense.
“It was really tough for me leaving all my guys that I’ve been with for so long, and coaches, I love them too,” Pena said. “I just felt like I had to make the best decision for my future.”
Pena acclimates quickly at Penn State
The 5-10, 185-pound wide receiver entered the transfer portal during the 10-day spring window and announced his commitment on April 26th, the day Penn State hosted its annual Blue-White Game.
“They had a lot of guys returning and they were a playoff team, a Final Four team,” Pena said of Penn State. “I just wanted to be in the best position to succeed.”
Pena didn’t enroll at Penn State until late spring and only recently practiced in Beaver Stadium for the first time. It will be a lot different than the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse, with nearly double the fans and the heightened expectations that come with playing for a championship contender.
But just a week into training camp, Pena’s teammates and coaches have recognized his potential. Penn State receivers coach Marques Hagans said Pena has been a great addition to the room and that his biggest asset is leadership.
“He doesn’t say much, but he is the example of how to do things, how to go about your business,” Hagans said. “He’s very mature, and it’s starting to show a lot right now that we’re in practice.”
On the field, Pena is starting to develop a rapport with quarterback Drew Allar and is getting comfortable with Andy Kotelnicki’s playbook.
“It’s been good so far, just building our connection,” Allar said, noting most of that happens behind the scenes while watching film, talking through routes of themselves and NFL receivers and understanding each other's approach.
Changing the receivers room
Penn State also added Kyron Hudson from USC and Devonte Ross from Troy from the transfer portal to bolster Allar’s receiving options. The new receivers join a position group that made a pact this offseason to seize the moment.
“We need more playmaking at the wide receiver position for us to go where we want to go, in critical moments, in critical games,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
During Penn State’s season-ending loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, the receivers combined for five targets and no receptions. The three transfer receivers will add more threats across the field and more playmakers to Allar’s arsenal.
“All of those guys came in and put their heads down and worked right away,” Allar said. “They weren’t just coming in here entitled to anything.”
Pena is also a valuable asset on special teams, having returned punts and kicks at Syracuse. At Syracuse, Pena got his start as a kick returner as a freshman in 2020. He was the ACC Specialist of the Week after scoring a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, Syracuse’s first since 2011. In 2024, Pena averaged eight yards per punt return.
Justin Lustig, Penn State’s special teams coordinator, said he has “a really good problem” at punt returner with Pena, Ross, Zion Tracy and several other young players.
“I think we have a lot of guys that can contribute and just being available and being able to make plays when your name is called, I feel like we have a lot of guys that can step up and do that,” Pena said.
Because of his versatility, Pena made the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.
“I think he’s consistently getting better,” Hagans said. “I think his best football is ahead of him and I’m excited that it’s going to happen here at Penn State.”