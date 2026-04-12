Despite Spring Limits, Penn State Expects Plenty From its Tight Ends in 2026

Penn State's offense is pretty deep at tight end, though that wasn't apparent at the team's most recent open practice. Just three tight ends ran drills for offensive coordinator (and position coach) Taylor Mouser, meaning each received extra attention at practice.

But when the season arrives, Penn State expects to have a full roster of six tight ends, several of whom will have benefitted from their deep dive during spring practice.

"When the reps are such at a high level, it forces you to put those guys ... in positions to go fail or challenge them mentally," offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Taylor Mouser said. "We're running out there as coaches just trying to give them differnet looks, to forced them to communicate."

Despite having limits on the position room this spring, Penn State is eager to showcase the tight ends in a new offense next season. Head coach Matt Campbell and Mouser brought three tight ends with them from Iowa State to join returners Andrew Rappleyea, Brian Kortovich and Finn Furmanek in a room that will be among the offense's strongest.

Rappleyea and Burkle, both recovering from injuries, aren't practicing this spring, so transfers Benjamin Brahmer and Cooper Alexander are getting extra work in their first seasons at Penn State. Campbell expects them to lead an offense that likely will see plenty of two- and three-tight end formations.

"When you have great tight ends, you're usually great not only offensivelybut you also have the ability to be great on special teams, because those roles, those body types, they can do a lot of things for you to be successful," Campbell said. "We'll work really hard to continue that lineage of success here. That's something that we believe in, all the way back to our days at Toledo.

"We've been fortunate to have great tight ends in our offense. And obviously, with the history of this place, you hope any great tight end would want to be a part of what we have going on here."

Carrying on Penn State's recent success at tight end

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass in front of BYU Cougars defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State has had five tight ends drafted since 2018, notably first-rounder Tyler Warren in 2025, and second-round picks Brenton Strange (2023), Pat Freiermuth (2021) and Mike Gesicki (2018). Strange still shows up on Mouser's NFL teaching tape as the how-to example for downfield blocking.

Of course, Penn State's current tight ends will be expected to block, but Mouser also is positioning them as essential to the passing game. Brahmer transferred to Penn State after leading the Cyclones in receptions (37) and touchdown catches (six) last season. Burkle played in nine games before tearing an ACL and expects to be ready for the season.

Alexander, a redshirt sophomore, is getting plenty of spring reps with Brahmer, which has been important for both. Campbell said that Brahmer, a senior, is healthy this offseason for the first time in his career. He's 6-7, increased his weight to 258 pounds and looks every bit the part of a Big Ten leading tight end.

"Honestly, this is the first offseason that Ben has truly had during his collegiate career, and I think you see it," Campbell said. "... He's as strong and physical as he's been. I really think, so far, he's had a tremendous spring. As a mover, as a point-of-attack football player, some areas where we were really trying to home in on, I think he's made great strides."

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Cooper Alexander (87) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Jon Jon Kamara (8) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Mouser said that Alexander (6-4, 243) is a "different guy" this spring after playing in 12 games for the Cyclones last season. Campbell has pointed to the high expectations for Alexander, who caught five passes in 2025 and took on a larger role after Burkle's injury.

Meanwhile, Mouser is eager to see what Rappleyea can do once training camp begins. The redshirt junior is out for spring drills with several other key veterans but is expected to be ready for the season.

Rappleyea finished the 2025 season strong, making 10 of his 20 receptions in the final three games, including a five-catch performance against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. According to assistant head coach Terry Smith, Rappleyea headlined Penn State's retention plan at the position.

"Obviously [Rappleyea] is one of our better guys but doesn't get to practice, so it's about finding ways to test them and learn the offense," Mouser said.

Penn State concludes spring drills April 25 with its Blue-White practice event at Beaver Stadium. The practice, which is free and open to the public, begins at 1 p.m.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea (87) scores on a touchdown reception during the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.