Why James Peoples Believes Penn State Is a Playoff Team This Season

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State famously doesn't play Ohio State during the regular season, which didn't stop former Buckeyes running back James Peoples from making a prediction.

"I intend to cross paths with those guys," Peoples said Friday at Penn State's local media day.

Asked whether that meant a playoff appearance for the Nittany Lions, Peoples smiled. "Yes, sir," he said.

Penn State has been reluctant make predictions about the season ("We're not guaranteeing victories, but you're you're going to be proud of the performance and the effort of our guys," associate head coach Terry Smith said), but Peoples made clear that he has high expectations. And they include playing Ohio State at some point this season.

"It's nothing different," Peoples said. "I have the same [expectations] as the other team over there. I think there’s no reason this team is not going to make it into the postseason. I have full faith that we are."

Peoples' trust in Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (23) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asked why he's so convinced of Penn State's playoff chances, Peoples pointed to a roster and coaching staff that he has quickly come to know.

"It's the trust that I have in these guys, the talent that we have, the leadership that we have, the camaraderie that we have," he said.

Peoples, a 5-10, 214-pound junior, came to Penn State after two seasons with the Buckeyes, during which he rushed for 541 yards and five touchdowns. Upon seeing Peoples' name in the transfer portal, Penn State coach Matt Campbell immediately made a call, considering Peoples to be the kind of back his new room needed.

"We were really excited when the James Peoples situation came into play," Campbell said. "... There was a lot of excitement from our end because we thought, 'Could we get a great complement to Carson [Hansen]?'"

On his initial visit to Penn State, Peoples got a tour from offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser. Penn State didn't even have a running backs coach then, later hiring Savon Huggins, but Mouser provided Peoples with a clear indication of the new staff's approach to the run game.

"I mean, he was at Ohio State, so he's not unfamiliar with Penn State, but I wanted him to know what our offense looked like," Mouser said. "We're going to run the football here. We've had running backs who have been very successful in this offense, and the standards are really high, regardless of what school we're at."

Mouser highlighted some of the Iowa State backs who emerged from Campbell's offenses. Like David Montgomery, who rushed for 2,925 yards in three seasons, and Breece Hall, who rushed for 3,933 yards and 50 touchdowns in three years.

"Now you're at a school like Penn State, where they've had a lineage of really good running backs," Mouser said. "So what I wanted him to know was what we expect the standards to be at that position. And like I tell our guys in this offense, the running back sets the tone. You’ve got to come here and be a guy that wants to set the tone, and he's done that so far. He wants to do that."

'Bring the explosiveness'

Penn State NIttany Lions running back James Peoples signs autographs for fans during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell brought Peoples to Penn State to be the explosive complement to Hansen, who rushed for a team-high 950 yards with the Cyclones last season. Peoples certainly looks the part and has a burst in the passing game that Penn State wants to deploy.

"I wanted those guys to be able to show they can add value in the pass game," Mouser said of the running backs, "give them the opportunity to go show they can do that, and see who could be an option route runner and a vertical route runner."

That's who Peoples wants to be at Penn State. He caught 10 passes for Ohio State last season and looks to generate more big plays in the Nittany Lions' offense.

"I’m hoping that I can bring the explosiveness to this offense that I was brought here for," Peoples said. "That is a huge thing. I’m excited to contribute to the team, contribute to our goals."

He's also excited to play for Campbell, a coach who asked his players to read the book "Chop Wood Carry Water" this offseason. Peoples was familiar with the book, having read it last year at Ohio State, but was eager to give it another look.

"Our head coach is a guy who’s very detailed," Peoples said. "When you have that type of detail that coach Campbell has, it’s like he will not miss a step. He’s going to go every step the right way. There’s no way you can play football that way and not be successful. Same thing with life. So that’s why I really believe that we’re going to make it that far."

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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