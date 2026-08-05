Seven Bold Predictions for Penn State Football Training Camp

Welcome to Penn State football training camp. The Nittany Lions on Wednesday begin their 30-day sprint to the Sept. 5 opener with good vibes and more than their rightful share of questions.

This is new but familiar territory for head coach Matt Campbell, who led Iowa State through 10 camps but now has a team that is prompting some national head-scratching. But Penn State on SI has been tracking Campbell's Nittany Lions since December, and we feel like we have a decent grasp of their strengths and weaknesses.

With that mind, we made seven predictions for Penn State's training camp. We'll see you for the recap when the Nittany Lions open the season against Marshall.

Rocco Becht recaptures his 2024 best

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht throws a pass on the run during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht didn't have to transfer to Penn State, Campbell said at Big Ten Media Days. In fact, the new coach made Becht's decision seem more cloudy than it appeared. But Becht was going to play college football somewhere this season and ultimately chose to do so with Campbell and his offensive coordinator, Taylor Mouser.

He's at Penn State 1) to win and 2) to cleanse the memory of 2025, when he received shots in his non-throwing shoulder simply to play. Becht spent the summer welcoming dawn-patrol receivers to the Lasch Building for OTAs and throwing off as much of the spring rust as he could.

Becht has fought a "low ceiling" narrative his entire career and will do so again this season. He's looking forward to it.

"Last year wasn't what I expected," Becht said. "I was dealing with a lot of injuries. ... but I just wanted to go out there and give it all I had for my teammates, give it all I had for my coaches in the school, in the program, and the fans. You know I'm not a quitter, and so I'm gonna go out there and win at all costs. That’s what I’ve preached in the past and ever since I got here at Penn State."

Penn State's receivers turn the corner

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To the Penn State fans with receiver PTSD, we understand. Drew Allar didn't throw to an NFL-drafted receiver in his three starting seasons, despite the annual promise of uupgrades.

Well, Campbell is making the promises now, and he hasn't (yet) developed a twitch about Penn State's receiving corps. He's fully confident that he can put together a room like Iowa State had in 2024, with 1,100-yard receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. And receivers coach Kashif Moore is fully confident he can develop a player like he did with All-American Skyler Bell at UConn last year.

Even Becht sees the promise in his new best friend, sophomore Koby Howard.

"That guy is really special," Becht said of Howard. "He did a lot of good things in spring ball, and he's probably going to do a lot of great things at fall camp in the season for us. So hopefully, I can get him over 1,000 yards receiving [this season]."

This is a new room with four Iowa State transfers (notably Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen), Howard as the headliner returner and freshman Amarion Jackson growing quickly into a role. No wonder Campbell doesn't fear a lightning storm for saying positive things about the room.

Quinton Martin Jr. moves into a major backfield role

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. runs downfield vs. the Clemson Tigers during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weight, or the inability to maintain it, prevented Martin from getting more work last season. In Campbell's nutrition program, though, the third-year running back is up to 212 pounds and holding that weight. He's much better positioned to carry a proper Big Ten workload this season.

Campbell certainly loves Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen, who was the Cyclones' workhorse, and Ohio State transfer James Peoples, the most physically intimidating back in the group. But Martin has the all-around game of speed, twitchiness and vision to emerge as a proper starter.

Penn State's defense pulls ahead of the offense

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Owen Aliciene (77) blocks against defensive end Yvan Kemajou during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thought seems counterintuitive, particularly since Penn State's offense has a coordinator, quarterback, offensive line coach and five other potential starters who worked together last year at Iowa State.

Meanwhile, the defense could start as many as eight transfers, many of whom are playing in a new system under the direction of new coordinator D'Anton Lynn. And yet, Lynn won all kinds of praise this offseason for being deliberate and patient with his installation.

Lynn has 30 days to put his puzzle together, but he's adept at this. Don't get attached, because Lynn's next job will be as a head coach.

Armstrong Nnodim is Penn State's most talked-about player

Picture of the week: Sunday at the @SOPennsylvania run —on a cold day he walked my Mom into the Stadium—no one asked him to do it, no one told him to do it. It’s the things we do when no one is looking that reveal character. pic.twitter.com/6PNlwwE1vC — Jay Paterno (@JayPaterno) April 29, 2026

For all the Iowa State players on the roster, Penn State's most intriguing transfer is from Oklahoma State. Armstrong Nnodim, a 310-pound defensive tackle, earned the twin reputation during spring drills of being the meanest guy on the field and the nicest guy off it.

One minute he's targeting offensive linemen like a "pit bull," (his position coach's words), and the next he's singing "Happy Birthday" to teammates or walking Sue Paterno onto the field. Nnodim should be a centerpiece of the defense.

Yvan Kemajou wins a starting edge role

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou goes for the tackle against Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Brandon Inniss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell (guided by associate head coach Terry Smith) made a smart move to retain sophomore defensive end Yvan Kemajou. He was pretty strong in run defense as a freshman and had a determined but wild rushing streak.

Kemajou should be more controlled in Year 2, particularly working alongside the bigger tackles that will give him more space. With Iowa State transfer Ikenna Ezeogu claiming one starting spot, we think Kemajou emerges at the other edge.

A freshman claims the punting job

Lucas Tenbrock, the top-ranked punter in the Class of 2026 according to Chris Sailer Kicking, enrolled this summer and immediately joined the competition. He's another big Penn State punter (6-6, 210) who can sky the ball. He drew gasps during workouts at the Navy All-American Bowl in January.

Nathan Tiyce, a Mississippi State transfer, had the job to himself during spring drills. But Tenbrock, who also was an offensive lineman at St. Charles North High in Illinois, has a month to win the starting spot.

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