5 Penn State Football Players Poised for a Breakthrough in 2026

Penn State is just over a month past spring ball, which taught us a lot about what the team is going to look like next season. It also introduced some players who haven’t held big roles in the past and who are primed to break out in 2026.

We took a look at five Nittany Lions who are poised to take that next step in 2026.

Defensive end Max Granville

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Granville, who missed all of last season with an injury, nevertheless could be in line to be one of Penn State’s most productive pass-rushers off the edge. And he might need to be, as the Nittany Lions’ defensive end group has major depth concerns.

Granville appeared in seven games in his true freshman season in 2024, making one tackle but earning a larger role as the season progressed. A former 4-star edge rusher who skipped his senior year of high school, Granville has plenty of untapped potential. He also returned from his setbacks with a positive approach.

Former Penn State defensive tackle Dani Dennis-Sutton called Granville him “Chop Robinson 2.0” in 2024, per Inside The Lions’ Audrey Snyder. Robinson, a former Nittany Lions edge, was drafted in the first round by the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Offensive tackle Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A former 5-star prospect, Goodman might be the most intriguing Nittany Lion entering 2026. Despite not playing a snap last season, he will be Penn State’s starting left tackle next season barring unforeseen circumstances.

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser called Goodman “one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen with my two eyes,” in April. Goodman earned praise from several other coaches as well, notably offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. Just looking at Goodman, it’s easy to tell he could be a game-changing player for Penn State.

The redshirt freshman is a 6-6, 331-pound freak who looks lean at that size. Though he didn’t play last season, Goodman seems to be one of the Nittany Lions’ budding stars.

Wide receiver Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball vs. the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Howard emerged late last season, when then-interim head coach Terry Smith pressed him into a bigger offensive role. The sophomore didn’t tally his first catch until Game 7 against Iowa but ended his 2025 campaign with a productive average of 19 yards per catch.

Howard did most of his damage in the intermediate parts of the field, as four of his seven catches ranged in between 10 and 26 yards. He’s poised for a more-involved role in 2026, especially as a downfield threat in Mouser’s offense.

The sophomore is a former 4-star recruit from Florida with quick feet and strong hands. Howard will be one of Penn State’s top offensive options next season.

“Koby got an opportunity to get in last year, late in the season last year, did some really good things and we think really highly of him,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said.

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim

Oklahoma State's Armstrong Nnodim run a drill during 2024 spring football practice. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nnodim was the talk of spring on defense. It seemed every time he went through a rep against an offensive lineman, he won it. Nnodim was that good.

Nnodim is an Oklahoma State transfer, coming off a year when he played in all 12 games, making 11 tackles and one sack. However, his usage will see a big uptick with Penn State, as he might be the best player on the defensive line.

Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, who goes against Nnodim in 1-on-1 drills, called the edge rusher a “freak” after the Blue-White Practice in April. Cousins also said that Nnodim is “dominant, nasty and physical.” Everything is lining up for Nnodim to be one of Penn State’s most impactful players on defense.

Running back James Peoples

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs with the ball during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

An Ohio State transfer, Peoples joined a backfield that doesn’t have a bellcow. While he likely won’t be the lead back to start the season, People is set for a much larger role in Happy Valley.

The junior (5-10, 210 pounds) is strong and shifty and can be used in the pass game. He ran for 344 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries in 2025 (5.64 yards per carry), adding 50 yards on 10 receptions.

Peoples, the consistent second running back in reps during spring practice, was a standout during live scrimmaging at the team’s final practice at Beaver Stadium.

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