How Penn State's Terry Smith Expanded His Role on Matt Campbell's Staff

Penn State coach Matt Campbell introduced accountability teams to accelerate the team-building process last winter, which quarterback Rocco Becht took a step further. Becht also wanted to learn more about the Penn State football program, so his team chose associate head coach Terry Smith as its guide.

The decision was intentional, Becht said, but went deeper as the group met with Smith through winter workouts and spring drills. Becht learned not only about the program but also about Smith, his influence and where the new Penn State football program could learn to connect.

"The knowledge that he brings, not just to the cornerbacks but to everybody in the program, the way he talks, the way he walks, the way he presents himself iun public, it’s something that all of us should take a look at and follow," Becht said. "I appreciate that guy so much for what he’s done for the program and what he continues to do for us."

As Penn State turns toward its summer training camp schedule, Smith continues to be the program's backbone. He's Penn State's connective tissue through transition, its self-described "truth-teller," one of its leading recruiters and a position coach who puts players in the NFL.

Now entering his 13th season at Penn State, Smith has more influence in the program than ever before. He acknowledged that over the winter, just two months into Matt Campbell's Penn State tenure.

"My associate [head-coaching] role is different and bigger than under James [Franklin]," Smith said. "Coach Campbell has conversations with me about how he wants to do different things, and I’ll share my insight into certain things and ultimately he has to make the final decision. James would ask me certain things, but it's different under Matt. Everyone in the building knows that I'm the associate head coach. Under James, that wasn't clear."

Smith reminded the building just how transparent he can be during a recent interivew on Pittsburgh radio regarding quarterback Drew Allar's use (or misuse) during his three years as the starter. Smith plainly stated that Penn State "unfairly" positioned Allar in an offense that didn't deploy his skills properly. Smith also said that he expects Allar to be a better quarterback in the NFL than he was in college.

“I think unfairly to Drew, our system wasn’t built for him” Penn State Coach Terry Smith on Allar. @kdpomp @joestarkey1 @austinrbechtold pic.twitter.com/oAqtnQ8gP5 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) April 27, 2026

Smith is similarly forthright with his players, which is why four of his top cornerbacks returned when he did. Penn State had its best rate of retention from last year's team at cornerback.

“I think with Terry’s excellence in terms of keeping that corner room together, I think you guys know how special that corner room has the ability to be,” Campbell said.

Penn State made Smith's return public even before the Board of Trustees approved Campbell's contract, underscoring how one negotiation mattered to the other. Campbell not only agreed with the decision but encouraged it, calling Smith an "inspiring" presence in the program.

"It's been so awesome to watch his commitment to Penn State, how he's led this football program and football team through tough and trying times. It's been rewarding," Campbell said. "I know he's the cornerstone of this program as a player, as a student-athlete, and now as an incredible football coach. It is my honor to work hand in hand with Terry to build on this great foundation moving forward."

Smith began repaying Campbell's trust by jumpstarting the 2027 recruiting class. The first three commits of the class were cornerbacks who said yes to Smith, just as the returning cornerbacks did. Smith also has found a new recruiting partner in Campbell.

"It's character-driven," Smith said of Campbell's recruiting process. "It's something that Penn State's culture has been built on forever. Way back to Rip Engle and coach [Joe] Paterno, we're going to recruit a certain kind of kid that fits us. That's a kid that's academically inclined, wants to play football at a high level, but school matters. We're still recruiting those types of kids, and just the fit is more important than the talent, and that's the same culture right now."

Penn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith is congratulated by Athletic Director Pat Kraft following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Smith, and many players, lobbied last fall for Smith to earn the promotion from interim to head coach. Penn State made a significant commitment, including financially, to keep Smith from leaving. Upon returning, Smith said that he misses some aspects of the main chair but doesn't miss "all the decision-making."

Smith also said that he is energized by the new staff and his role on it.

"We all had different opportunities to go wherever, but there's no place like this," Smith said. "... And now under coach Campbell, we want his leadership to propel us into the next generation of next phase of Penn State. Hopefully that's a lot of wins.

"We don't want to talk about championships and things like that, but we want to talk about process, how we go about our business, how we continue to make our fan base proud of us. ... We want to continue that and just keep getting better."

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