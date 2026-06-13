Why Penn State Safety Marcus Neal Jr. Could Become an NFL First-Round Pick

Just as sharks are an apex predator in the ocean, safety Marcus Neal Jr. wants to be an apex player in Penn State’s defense in 2026. So it might be fitting that his nickname is “Shark.”

Neal doesn’t exactly know how he earned the “Shark” nickname while playing for Iowa State, but it traveled with him as he transferred to the Nittany Lions after making headlines during his sophomore year with the Cyclones.

Neal is now set up to be a key player in Penn State's secondary, so here’s what you need to know about one of the team’s most important transfers.

Marcus Neal Jr.

Position: Safety

Class: Junior

Height/weight: 6-1, 216

From: Kansas City, Missouri

Previous school: Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. runs with the ball after a interception against the Kansas Jayhawks. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neal slots into the Penn State defense as a projected starter at safety for the 2026 season. He was one of three defensive players at Iowa State who started all 12 games last year, becoming known as someone who makes plays all over the field.

Penn State safeties coach Deon Broomfield said he wants to put Neal in a position where offenses can’t run away from him, which is in the middle of the field. This way, Broomfield feels Neal could continue to be a playmaker across the field.

Neal totaled 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2025, showing off pursuit skills to generate an impact. While he has many aspects to his playing style, Neal said he loves to blitz.

“I take pride in being able to read offenses and just keep growing in my knowledge of the game and just being very physical, being able to run,” Neal said. “I'm very grateful for my athletic abilities that God gave me, to be able to run, jump and stuff like that, and I wouldn't be here without him.”

Neal’s efforts last year landed him on the All-Big 12 third team, and he already has garnered some recognition with Penn State. Phil Steele recently slotted Neal in as a fourth-team preseason All-American.

Neal has stuck out to Broomfield, who was his position coach at Iowa State as well, even before he enrolled with the Cyclones. Broomfield said Neal weighed 180 pounds when he committed to Iowa State out of Kansas City. Then he transformed his body before arriving on campus ahead of his freshman year in 2024.

“He's a kid that probably nobody will outwork him,” Broomfield said. “Whether it's in the film room, whether it's in the weight room, he's gonna set the tone for leaving no stone unturned in terms of using his resources and truly going to be in this building as much as possible.”

Neal was a 247Sports Composite 3-star prospect in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 1,082 player nationally. He outplayed that ranking quickly, burning redshirt as a freshman and appearing in all 13 games, making 18 tackles, for the Cyclones.

Neal has continued to defy that ranking. He was ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 10 safety in the transfer portal, tying him with fellow Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Cooper as the Nittany Lions’ highest-rated defensive portal addition. Penn State also brought 2025 starting safety Jamison Patton from Iowa State, making for a formidable group.

Neal is not only one of Penn State’s most important transfer additions but also could become an early-round prospect in the 2027 NFL draft. Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated projected Neal as the No. 20 overall pick to the Detroit Lions.

Neal will get his first opportunity to play in the Big Ten this season after two years in the Big 12. He made the jump to Happy Valley with new Penn State coach Matt Campbell, who also had praise for him.

“I don't know if there was a better defensive player in the Big 12 last year,” Campbell said. “I think what he brings to the table is his physicality, his toughness, his ability to play sideline to sideline.

“[With] Jamison Patton, what those guys bring to the table is experience and toughness and I think a great sense of character. How does that safety room kind of shape out behind those guys? It's going to be really fun to watch.”

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