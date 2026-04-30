5 Penn State Players Who Could Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft

Penn State's 2025 roster had so much NFL Draft potential last year, with perhaps a dozen players finding their way onto preseason big boards. The Nittany Lions had a productive 2026 draft, with eight players getting selected and seven more signing free-agent deals.

The 2027 draft, however, is much more difficult to project. Penn State coach Matt Campbell reorganized the roster with 40 transfer players (24 from Iowa State) who will change the program's trajectory. With successful seasons, Penn State could put together a 2027 draft class to rival that of 2026 and include a group of early entrants.

Who might be on that list? Here's an early look at the Nittany Lions who could declare early for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas reacts following a sack against Villanova at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rojas is one of the most intriguing players on Penn State's roster, simultaneously lifting expectations while flying under the radar. No one knows what to expect from the linebacker who played four exceptional games in 2025 before tearing an ACL before the UCLA game.

Rojas made 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in just four games from a position that he turned into a defensive centerpiece. Without Rojas, Penn State's defense looked lost against the Bruins and quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Though he didn't practice this spring, Rojas said he's healthy and will "be back better" next season. If so, he might be the highest-drafted Penn State player next year.

Safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. runs with the ball after a interception against Kansas. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick makes a bold pick regarding Neal, the former Iowa State safety who will start for Penn State next season. Flick has the Detroit Lions selecting Neal in the first round with the 20th overall pick next year.

Neal (6-1, 218 pounds) is one of Campbell's most important Iowa State transfers. He made 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions for the Cyclones last season, underscoring his versatility and range. A junior, Neal is very much a 2027 draft contender.

Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donkoh, a redshirt junior, has started 28 games in his Penn State career, more than any returning Nittany Lion. After primarily playing guard last season, Donkoh returns to tackle, where he's most comfortable. At 6-5, 332 pounds, he'll be the right-side foundation quarterback Rocco Becht's needs.

Though Donkoh's eligibility extends to 2027, he could have 40 starts by then, more than enough film for NFL scouts. And with a shutdown season, Donkoh will have plenty of draft capital.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea makes a catch vs. Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Alexander in 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A redshirt junior, Rappleyea will benefit from Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser's love of the tight end. The Nittany Lions are deep at the position, led by Rappleyea and Iowa State transfer Ben Brahmer, and will feature them extensively.

Rappleyea will enter the season behind Brahmer after not practicing this spring but has so much complementary usage. Rappleyea caught 13 of his 20 passes last season in Penn State's final five games, showcasing his playmaking skills when the offense got him the ball. Rappleyea simply needs to stay healthy, particularly after missing the 2024 season with an injury.

Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Brett Eskildsen runs for a touchdown against Kansas. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A junior, Eskildsen has called himself "fast, fast" and will be one of Becht's top deep threats next season. He averaged more than 17 yards per catch the past two seasons at Iowa State, generating four receptions of 40+ yards last year.

In a deep receiver draft class, which will include teammate Chase Sowell, Eskildsen won't be among the highest-rated prospects. But many of his fellow former Cyclones will be leaving Penn State, so Eskildsen might look to move on as well.

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