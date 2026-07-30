Why Penn State's Tony Rojas Feels Like a Brand New Linebacker This Season

Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas was all smiles during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, and why wouldn’t he be? Rojas was recently cleared to be full-go for NIttany Lions training camp, which starts in early August, 10 months after sustaining a torn ACL.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said Rojas is in a “great spot” healthwise, which is phenomenal news for the Penn State defense. Rojas at full-strength improves the outlook of the defense and the team, considering last year’s defensive spiral during his absence.

“I'm going to be a better linebacker this year,” Rojas said. “I feel more than 100 percent, and I just feel stronger, faster — I just feel better now. I'm just going to put it all on the table this year. I'm really just doing this for myself. Not really the outside noise. I'm proving myself right, and just knowing myself the past few years, I know I'm just going to put everything else for this year together. I think I'm going to put a show on.”

Learning through a difficult season

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas listens to strength and conditioning coach Reid Kagy (not pictured) during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rojas was one of Penn State’s best defenders last season before he tore his ACL in practice just days after the team’s crushing overtime defeat to Oregon in the White Out game. He totaled 25 tackles (4.5 for loss) and two sacks through the first four games.

Rojas was the anchor to a defensive unit primed to be one of the best in the country. And it was when he was on the field. The Nittany Lions allowed 8.5 points per game in regulation through the first four weeks, which included three non-conference games. That ballooned to 24.4 after his injury.

Seeing the defense collapse only made it harder for Rojas to be on the sidelines. But that also shaped how he approached the game.

“I just definitely [learned], don't take the sport for granted,” Rojas said. “I felt at the time like it was just taken from me, which was devastating. I just learned and battled through, and I leaned on my loved ones, and they helped me go through this.

“But at the end of the day, I just try to focus on myself. I just try to get immensely stronger. And at the end of the day, my mom has gone through a lot, and shoutout to her, but she's gone through more than me, so I knew I could get through the season.”

Meshing with D’Anton Lynn

Penn State LB Tony Rojas details how defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn approaches teaching, installation and play-calling differently than his past coordinators. pic.twitter.com/2GzNnPomqB — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) July 29, 2026

Rojas looked refreshed and almost giddy Tuesday during Penn State’s appearances at Big Ten Media Days. He said he’s “super excited” and “amped” to get back on the football field with his teammates, adding that he wants to be a leader.

The redshirt junior is one of the more experienced players on Penn State’s defense, entering his fourth season of college football. He’s also now on his fourth defensive coordinator (Manny Diaz, Tom Allen, Jim Knowles, D’Anton Lynn), so he knows a thing or two about adjusting to new systems, which many Penn State players are going through for the first time.

That’s something the team struggled with last season, when Knowles implemented a fast-paced installment of his scheme. Rojas said that Lynn, who came to Penn State after two seasons at USC, is “taking his time” with it.

“Coach Lynn has done a great job of going slowly and not just teaching us how to do it but teaching the why, which I think is important for us as defenders. … In past years it’s been kind of like a rush to get the defense installed, but this year he’s taking the time, and we’re getting to know it very well.

… He’s just doing a great job being a leader himself, even coming back to us and asking for advice so he can get better as a coach. At the end of the day, he wants to call the plays that we’re best at, not that he likes. And I think that’s a big change for us, because the last couple years, and even last year, it was kind of just call plays that the coach wanted rather than what us players are best at. And I think that will be a big plus for us this year.”

Campbell called player versatility a strength of Penn State’s defense. Multiple players can play multiple positions, including Rojas, who can play all three linebacker positions. Rojas has discussed his role with Lynn, noting that he wants to capitalize on one of his biggest strengths.

“We've had some talks about what I could do, and I told him I just want to blitz,” Rojas said. “I want to be off the edge, even off the ball, whatever it may be. I think I'm just at my best when I play fast, and he's going to put me in a position to do so.”

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas speaks during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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