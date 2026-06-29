Linebacker Tony Rojas Says Penn State Will Return 'Better Than People Expect'

Penn State is gearing up for its first season under head coach Matt Campbell with one of its top defensive players returning from a major injury. Linebacker Tony Rojas, who sustained a torn ACL in a late-September practice last year, expects to be ready by the season-opener against Marshall on Sept. 5. In fact, Rojas said he and the Nittany Lons will be back “better than people expect.”

So, what’s the 2026 outlook for arguably the most valuable Nittany Lion Campbell retained from last year’s roster? He’s set for an impactful redshirt junior season that could skyrocket him into a high slot on NFL teams’ draft boards.

Tony Rojas

Position: Linebacker

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/weight: 6-2, 236

From: Fairfax, Virginia

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas sacks Villanova Wildcats quarterback Tanner Maddocks during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rojas missed spring drills while rehabbing from the season-ending injury he sustained just four days before Penn State’s loss at UCLA. Since speed is one of Rojas’ main defensive strengths, his return becomes even more intriguing, as questions still surround the acceleration and burst he’ll bring to the defense initially.

“That was probably the hardest mental break I've ever had in my life, just going through that,” Rojas said. “But people were there to support me, and it was a good lesson for me to sit back and just see that from an outside perspective, and just help the young guys and just the guys in the room in general. And just having a good spirit with the guys was my big thing.”

Rojas was in the midst of a true breakout campaign before his season ended early. He posted 25 tackles (4.5 for loss) and two sacks in just four games. He was an anchor to a Nittany Lions defense that was projected to be one of the best in the country. But once Rojas went down, the unit fell apart.

Penn State allowed just 8.5 points per game in regulation with Rojas on the field. That number rose to 24.4 after his injury. UCLA, which averaged 14.3 points in four losses before playing Penn State, scored a season-high 42 in its win over the Nittany Lions. The Bruins scored more points (27) in the first half against Penn State than they did in 10 games.

“So obviously it sucked, but it is what it is, and I can look forward as of now,” Rojas said. “But what happened after, just the season, it was kind of a weird feeling — not just playing, but just seeing what was happening with the losses and coach [James] Franklin [being fired]. … I think we'll be back better than people expect.”

Difference maker on and off the field. @Tony_Rojas5 ➡️ @TheLottTrophy watch list pic.twitter.com/UhT6UwQ6u2 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 22, 2026

Rojas will slot next to Iowa State transfer Caleb Bacon at linebacker for Penn State, and they could form one of the better starting linebacker duos in the Big Ten. Penn State’s linebacker room might be the team’s best, and Rojas plays a large part in that.

The fourth-year Nittany Lion is poised for a career-defining season, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he were the first Penn State player selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. New defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will likely help raise Rojas’ draft stock. Rojas said in February that Lynn is the right fit for his skill set.

“I'd say he likes to blitz a lot, which is my game,” Rojas said of Lynn. “I think we'll see a lot more of that this year, and I'm just excited because I feel like his play style is more of what I like playing — fast, downhill, blitzing.”

Rojas said this offseason that he never doubted his return to Happy Valley. Even with all the chaos, he said there was “no other decision.”

Multiple programs across the country were interested in Rojas as a potential portal signee, though he never entered. Virginia Tech was among them, as James Franklin sought to bring his top linebacker to Blacksburg. But Rojas said he wasn’t interested.

“Obviously, I know a bunch of guys that stayed, but [Penn State] just felt like home,” Rojas said. “And I don't want to be in the predicament where, once I graduate, it's awkward going back to the college where I go for a year. Knowing that I can come back here anytime is a good feeling.”

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