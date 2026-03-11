How to Watch Penn State Hockey vs. Minnesota: Time, Streaming, Preview

Penn State has to flip the switch soon or its postseason could face a tense period of waiting. The Nittany Lions host Minnesota on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Men's Hockey Tournament not looking quite like themselves.

Penn State limps into the postseason with a 2-6-2 record in its last 10 games, capping the regular season by getting swept by Wisconsin. The Badgers outscored Penn State 12-5 in an alarming two-game series at Pegula Ice Arena that surfaced questions about the team's focus and effort.

But the playoffs bring fresh life for a team seeking its second straight trip to the Frozen Four. But first, Penn State has to get past Minnesota. Here's what to watch, and how to watch, when the Nittany Lions face the Golden Gophers.

How to watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

The third-seeded Nittany Lions host No. 6 Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Men's Hockey Tournament. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET faceoff at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.

There's no TV coverage for the game, which will be streamed on B1G+, the Big Ten's subscrption service. The radio broadcast is free, with Brian Tripp and Jack Milewski calling the game on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State vs. Minnesota betting line?

Penn State is a 1.5-goal favorite over the Golden Gophers, according to FanDuel, which sets the over/under at 6.5 goals. Penn State, which began the season as the betting favorite to win the NCAA title, now is a +1,700 bet behind six other teams.

Penn State vs. Minnesota fast facts

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Shea Van Olm (93) celebrates a goal with defenseman Nick Fascia (10) during the third period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Penn State (20-12-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Hockey Tournament after going 12-1-2 in conference play. The Nittany Lions put together a seven-game win streak in January heading into their home series with then No. 1 Michigan State.

The Spartans swept that series, winning in overtime at Beaver Stadium game to send the Nittany Lions into a funk. Penn State has won just two games since, both over Ohio State. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with three straight losses.

Minnesota is seeded sixth after going 11-21-3 during the regular season. Like Penn State, the Gophers are limping into the postseason, going 1-5-2 in their last eight games. They are 3-11-2 since January.

Penn State won three of four games vs. the Gophers during the regular season, including a two-game sweep at home in January. Penn State outscored Minnesota 8-2 in those games.

Big Ten Hockey Tournament at a glance

The Big Ten shifted to a single-game tournament format this season, with all seven teams qualifying. Top seed Michigan State earned a first-round bye and will host the lowest-seeded team remaining in the semifinals.

In the other first-round games Wednesday, second-seeded Michigan meets No. 7 Notre Dame, and No. 4 Wisconsin takes on No. 5 Ohio State. The semifinals are scheduled for March 14, with the championship game set for March 21. All games will be played at the site of the higher-seeded team.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates with the puck during the third period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Center Reese Laubach laid bare Penn State's issues following a 7-3 loss to Wisconsin on March 5.

“I don't need to say it, but the skill on this team now is light years ahead of the team last year we had, and you guys saw what we did with the team last year, right?” Laubach said. “We were one game, one goal really, from playing in the national championship game. So we know we can do it, and we know what it takes. It's just that little bit of hunger to do what the team needs you to do. Start playing for the team, not ourselves.”

Certainly, the Nittany Lions are hurting, particularly with captain Dane Dowiak sidelined with an injury. Coach Guy Gadowsky also said that the team showed some fatigue in Game 1 of the Wisconsin series.

But the Nittany Lions have had four days to recoup for the playoffs, which they needed to reset a defense that allowed 12 goals in its last two regular-season games. Penn State could counter with offense, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten in goals per game (3.74).

Forward Gavin McKenna has been on a tear and rides a seven-game points streak into the postseason. McKenna leads the Big Ten, and ranks second nationally, at 1.5 points per game.

